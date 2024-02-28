House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the impeachment inquiry against President Biden will move into its “next phase,” which will include Hunter Biden testifying publicly during an open hearing.
Hunter Biden appeared on Capitol Hill for his closed-door, deposition at the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday.
HUNTER BIDEN TESTIFIES HE ‘DID NOT INVOLVE’ HIS FATHER IN HIS BUSINESSES, CALLS IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY ‘BAS
