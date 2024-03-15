House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, on Friday, that a House Oversight Committee hearing on alleged influence peddling and the Biden family’s business dealings “will proceed forward — with or without Mr. Biden” next week, after Lowell said the president’s son would not attend.

Comer had invited Biden and business associates Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at a public

[Read Full story at source]