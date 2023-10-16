WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today will present research demonstrating Comera’s SQore™ platform capabilities in the development of subcutaneous monoclonal antibody formulations at the PODD: Partnerships in Drug Delivery conference in Boston, Mass.

Yuhong Zeng, Ph.D., Director of Formulation at Comera, will present data from Comera’s SQore platform which is designed to transform intravenous biologics such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) into subcutaneous (SQ) formulations. Comera’s SQore platform has been successfully tested with over 40 mAbs, with viscosity reductions of up to 85%. Comera uses the SQore platform to identify the driving forces for high viscosity and select excipients that inhibit attractive protein-protein interactions to lower viscosity.

Robert Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Comera, commented, “The challenge many have faced with SQ delivery is that high-concentration antibody solutions can become viscous, and prone to physical instability, such as aggregation, precipitation, or denaturation. We have been able to successfully reduce the viscosity of a diverse range of monoclonal antibodies, demonstrating the versatility and remarkable capabilities of our SQore platform.”

Comera is also presenting data from a preclinical study, previously published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, that found that a caffeine excipient reduced viscosity of the monoclonal antibody ipilimumab without any adverse impact on antibody pharmacokinetic properties. The addition of one or more excipients, such as caffeine, selectively interrupts intermolecular interactions to reduce viscosity of high concentration mAb formulations.

Dr. Mahoney continued, “The data reinforces the strength of our SQore platform in reformulating high-viscosity monoclonal antibody solutions and underscores the potential of caffeine and other core excipients as viscosity-reducing agents for subcutaneous monoclonal antibody formulations. Ultimately, the mission driving our research is to enhance convenience, decrease costs and increase compliance by reformulating therapies for patient-delivered SQ injections.”

The presentation, titled “SQore™ Enabled High Concentration mAb Formulations for Patient-Delivered Subcutaneous Delivery,” can be accessed following the event at: https://ir.comeralifesciences.com/news-events/presentations.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events (including statements about the potential of our SQore platform) that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of economic downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates; the risk that the Company and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize the Company’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we will be unable to continue to attract and retain third-party collaborators, including collaboration partners and licensors; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that the Company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the risk that the Company is unable to secure regulatory approval for its product candidates; the effect of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health emergencies on the Company’s business; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 under “Risk Factors” and in other filings that have been made or will be made with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Comera assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Comera can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

