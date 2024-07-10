BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading global software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Marcotte Systems, a technology leader providing best-in-class software solutions for producing and delivering concrete. This strategic acquisition includes all Marcotte’s products, brings their employees onto the Command Alkon Team, and reinforces Command Alkon’s dedication to leading the ready mix/concrete, aggregates, and asphalt technology industry. The combined expertise and talents of the companies will accelerate innovation and advance the next generation of Cloud applications and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Joining forces with Command Alkon marks a significant milestone, not only for our company, but for the heavy building materials industry as a whole as it will drive the next generation of fully automated plant solutions,” said Joel Bardier, CEO of Marcotte Systems. “Command Alkon and Marcotte System’s cultural alignment, driven by shared vision and values, sets the stage for a seamless integration of the organizations. With a steadfast commitment to transparency, respect, and humility, we are poised to navigate this integration process and together provide a higher level of service with the success of our customers as the guiding factor.”

Command Alkon is committed to innovation and sustainability within the industry. With significant investments in the rapidly expanding Command Cloud platform, including the industry-leading cloud Dispatch solution, Command Alkon continues to set new standards of industry innovation for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. Service innovations recently at Command Alkon include investments in support experience technology systems, product adoption teams and processes, and training and badging programs. These capabilities and the combined industry expertise of the service organizations will ensure enhanced support, adoption, and learning experiences are available to all customers.

Marcotte Systems, renowned for its substantial investments in plant automation through the Marcotte Batch system and the cutting-edge AI-driven Mintelligent product, is an invaluable addition to the Command Alkon family. This acquisition will bolster the development and global reach of these innovative products, delivering enhanced value to customers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcotte Systems into the Command Alkon family,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation and customer service excellence for the heavy building materials industry. By integrating Marcotte’s advanced plant automation solutions with our Command Cloud platform, we are poised to deliver unprecedented value to our customers, helping them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability.”

“The synergy between Command Alkon and Marcotte Systems opens exciting new possibilities for our customers and the broader industry,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “By combining Marcotte’s product portfolio and deep industry expertise with Command Alkon’s unified Command Cloud platform, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI, IoT and Cloud technologies. Together we can greatly enhance our customers’ operational capabilities and support their sustainability goals.”

“Command Alkon’s API-first approach to its Command Cloud technology is bringing unprecedented openness to the industry’s technology ecosystem,” added Teelock. “Our strategy ensures that our customers have the flexibility they need to optimize their business systems, processes, and operations. This alignment with Marcotte’s leadership will only strengthen our collective ability to innovate and deliver superior solutions.”

The Marcotte team, including CEO Joel Bardier, will join Command Alkon, ensuring continuity for customers and projects and leveraging the deep expertise of Marcotte’s employees and new technologies to enhance plant automation solutions. This transaction comes as positive news for the plant automation customers, OEM partners, and distributors of both companies and reaffirms a collective commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and a relentless focus on customer success.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, aggregate, asphalt, and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

ABOUT MARCOTTE SYSTEMS

Marcotte Systems specializes in advanced plant automation solutions, providing cutting-edge AI-driven technologies for the heavy building materials industry. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer service, Marcotte Systems helps customers optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency.

