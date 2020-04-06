Command Alkon and HCSS Aligned in Promoting Safe and Productive Construction Operations Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Breaking News
No Cost Contractor Trucking Application Comes Alongside Free eTicketing Essentials to Support Safety at Mission-Critical Jobsites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, and HCSS, the Leading Heavy Civil Software Solutions Provider, are leveraging their existing collaboration partnership to quickly expand safe social distancing capabilities on critical infrastructure jobsites. The combination of Command Alkon’s free eTicketing Essentials and HCSS’ free Trucking Software will help contractors automate the collection of both material and truck tickets. The co-joined efforts remove the need for person-to-person paper-based processes and together are available at no cost to users through June 30th, 2020.

“We are happy to work in conjunction with Command Alkon to actively mitigate the impact of COVID-19, advancing essential heavy-civil construction projects while keeping worker’s health the number one priority,” said Mike Rydin, CEO at HCSS. “Together, by replacing both paper material tickets and paper truck tickets, we are keeping jobs safer and on-track while supporting ongoing operations in a more productive way.”

HCSS Trucking enables contractors to track trucks on the jobsite and digitally record loads and timecards via a tablet or smartphone. When used alongside Command Alkon’s eTicketing Essentials offer, users receive electronic tickets for both materials and trucks all in one place.

“The heavy construction community needs digital capabilities across their supply chains now more than ever,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “We are grateful to have an exceptional partner like HCSS and we welcome them joining free eTicketing Essentials to expand the offer’s value for the industry. Our combined efforts will provide a more end-to-end solution to better serve all stakeholders: material producers, suppliers, haulers, and contractors alike.”

To learn more about how eTicketing Essentials works with the HCSS Trucking application, please contact HCSS at (800) 683-3196 or visit https://www.hcss.com/products/construction-truck-ticket-management/. For more information on Command Alkon’s eTicketing Essentials offering, call (205) 263-5700 or visit commandalkon.com/eticketforfree/.

ABOUT HCSS

Founded in 1986, HCSS is a leader in construction software and mobile applications solutions for the heavy civil, transportation, and utility industries. More than 80,000 professionals use HCSS software to improve their proficiency at estimating, job management, resource management, safety and equipment management. In addition to high-quality software, HCSS is known for providing world-class customer service with professional implementation planning, ongoing training, and instant 24/7 support, 365 days a year. For more information about HCSS, visit: www.hcss.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
[email protected]

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected]

