Command Alkon Announces New “Delivery Cycle Monitoring” Feature for TrackIt Telematics and Workforce Management System

Dec. 03, 2020

New Feature to Provide Full Autostatusing, Capture Water Additions to Loads, Reduce Idle Time, and Increase Productivity in the Delivery Cycle

TrackIt Delivery Cycle Monitoring

With Delivery Cycle Monitoring, TrackIt provides complete insight into the location and status of deliveries without driver input, automating delivery status reporting and eliminating driver reporting errors.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announces new system features and hardware for our TrackIt product offering. The Delivery Cycle Monitoring (DCM) functionality enables real-time visibility into each stage in the ready mix delivery cycle, including jobsite performance insights.

“Drivers inconsistently provide status updates when it requires manual intervention. This results in incomplete or inaccurate information from the field being fed to dispatch, hampering the dispatcher’s ability to make informed decisions,” said Rich Haus, TrackIt Product Manager at Command Alkon. “With Delivery Cycle Monitoring, TrackIt provides complete insight into the location and status of deliveries without driver input, automating delivery status reporting and eliminating driver reporting errors.”

Minimal hardware with easy installation gets trucks connected and on-the-go quickly. Drum direction and speed are captured throughout the delivery process providing an accurate count of rotations as well as the status of the truck at the jobsite.

The optional water-add meter sensor captures water being added to the concrete and will let the driver know how much water can be added within the mix design specifications. Historical reporting of water additions will also help protect against false claims from customers.

Features:

  • Automated loading, pouring and washing statuses
  • Integration with an optional Water Flow Meter for water additions
  • Support for virtually any truck regardless of truck age
  • Real Time Alerts and Historical Reporting
    • System Health Reporting & Email Alerts
    • TrackIt Batch Summary report
    • TrackIt Load Properties report
    • Load Properties data

For more information, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7db44df-475f-4383-aba5-5df51f9a35c4

