BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Carlson as Senior Vice President, Industry Liaison. In his new position, Carlson will play a crucial role in enhancing customer engagement, providing strategic industry insights, and fostering long-term relationships with key accounts. With a proven track record of success, Carlson’s extensive experience in the heavy building materials sector will be invaluable in helping Command Alkon continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

“Ron Carlson’s appointment underscores our commitment to being a customer-driven organization and our dedication to the Heavy Building Materials industry,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “His deep understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, combined with his strategic vision, will help us refine our approach and better serve our customers. We are thrilled to have Ron on board as we continue to drive innovation and excellence.”

Carlson brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to Command Alkon, having previously served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at Superior Materials, a VCNA company based in Detroit, Michigan, and Wingra Ready-Mix and Stone Company based in Madison, Wisconsin. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in building strong operational foundations company-wide and supporting the professional growth of his team through action-first leadership and daily mentorship. Carlson’s expertise also includes the successful implementation of numerous technological advances and initiatives, including the installation of Command Alkon solutions, COMMANDqc and TrackIt.

Before his senior operational roles, Carlson spent a decade with Ozinga Ready-Mix in Chicago, Illinois, where he gained valuable experience and technical skills in various positions. Ron currently sits on the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s Operations Environment and Safety Committee, and he has also served as an elected board member of the Wisconsin Ready Mix Concrete Association.

His in-depth understanding of the operational landscape from the ground up, coupled with his numerous technical certifications, makes him an ideal fit for his new role as Senior Vice President, Industry Liaison at Command Alkon.

“I am honored to join Command Alkon and contribute to the company’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to its customers,” said Carlson. “This commitment aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our customers and help them achieve their business goals leveraging Command Alkon’s solutions.”

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

