The Company Will Highlight its Investment in Advancing the Concrete Industry Through Cloud Native and Cloud Connected Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Canadian Concrete Expo, to be held on February 14-15, 2024, at The International Centre in Toronto, ON.

The Canadian Concrete Expo is a premier event that brings together industry professionals, experts, and leaders to explore the latest advancements and trends in the concrete industry. As one of the key technology partners to ready mix producers around the globe, Command Alkon is proud to be a part of this event and showcase its innovative technology solutions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Command Alkon’s cloud native and cloud connected solutions are transforming the heavy building materials industry, including the next generation of the company’s technology platform, Command Cloud.

Command Cloud is engineered as a comprehensive technology ecosystem to supercharge heavy building materials operations. Delivering all of the inherent value of cloud systems including cost-efficiency, an API-first approach, and modern user interface design the platform will harness the latest advances in machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics and IoT-enabled technologies.

Command Alkon’s booth, located at Booth 2457, will feature interactive demonstrations and presentations that highlight the company’s commitment to advancing the technology needs of ready mix and concrete products producers.

Command Alkon is excited to be showcasing their common vision for technology solutions that provide deeper business insights and help reduce a producer’s carbon footprint with other like-minded technology focused companies, including Giatec, C60, and Heidelberg Materials.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Canadian Concrete Expo and to have the opportunity to collaborate with other technology providers to define how the industry can manufacture high quality and sustainable products and foster data-driven decision making,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Our collective mission is to drive progress in the ready mix market, and we believe that by coming together, we can empower the industry to achieve their goals.”

The Canadian Concrete Expo is an event not to be missed for professionals in the concrete industry. Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and services, and gain valuable knowledge from educational sessions and presentations. To learn more about the expo and register for the event, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

