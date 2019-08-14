Command Alkon VP Marketing, Ed Rusch, Selected as a B2B Innovator Award Winner

Third-Annual B2B Innovator Awards Recognizes Some of the Most Forward-Thinking Practitioners in the B2B Industry

Ed Rusch Command Alkon’s Vice President of Marketing, Ed Rusch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces that Vice President of Marketing, Ed Rusch, has been selected as an innovator in the Marketing Mentor category in Demand Gen Report’s B2B Innovator Awards. The mentorship award celebrates the coach and team builder who forges bonds across people, departments and customers to promote maximum success. Ed was selected for reinventing Command Alkon’s approach on marketing to the construction industry.

This annual program recognizes progressive marketing and sales practitioners pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers, meet buyers’ needs, and create game-changing campaigns. With hundreds of nominations received, the group of 35 selected B2B Innovators were then divided across several categories, including: B2B Technologists, Account Targeting & Strategy, Marketing Mentors, and B2B Vanguards to name a few.

“I’m delighted to have been nominated for this recognition and am humbled to be selected a B2B Marketing Innovator,” said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “This award recognizes the exceptional outcomes achieved by my team to reimagine what’s possible with marketing; supporting our amazing colleagues, customers and industry.”

As a Marketing Mentor, Ed has led an energetic and goal-oriented reinvention of Command Alkon’s marketing team, which involved the reorganization of team roles, build-up of new team skills and approaches, and corporate and company-wide buy-in and investment in new tool sets, methodologies and culture.

“Congratulations to all 35 B2B Innovators,” added Ed. “Being included in the same group of leaders from companies like ADP, Cisco, E2open, JDA, Oracle, Paycor, SAP, and more is an honor.”

Winners will appear in an exclusive special report in August and were honored at the inaugural B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange in Boston.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

