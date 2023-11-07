Detailed Operational Assessment Offering Delivers Recommendations to Streamline Processes, Drive Efficiency, and Achieve Tangible Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, offers an Operational Assessment (OA), which is a comprehensive review of a company’s business operations, aimed at identifying areas for improvement and providing recommendations to achieve operational excellence. The OA process involves a four-week engagement, during which an experienced Command Alkon Business Consultant visits the client’s operations and conducts a thorough review of all aspects of the business. This includes dispatch, operations, sales, quality control, billing, human resources, and other key components of the Quote to Cash process. The goal is to is to deliver a comprehensive evaluation of the operations business processes and actionable recommendations to become a best-in class organization.

After an initial project kickoff with executive leadership, the Business Consultant (BC) spends roughly one-week on site interviewing employees, shadowing workers in their daily activities and interactions. During the onsite visit, the BC conducts a comprehensive examination of the entire Quote to Cash process, with the aim of identifying pain points for both employees and customers. In addition, the BC delves into various aspects such as disciplinary plans, incentive plans, hiring practices, ensuring the right personnel are in place, refining plant operations and mix designs, optimizing yard flows, addressing safety violations, implementing effective Key Performance Indicators reporting, leveraging telematics, devising change management plans, overseeing fleet and plant maintenance, assessing the need for new systems, maximizing the utilization of existing systems, evaluating customer performance, analyzing pricing structures and navigating price increases versus material cost fluctuations.

Furthermore, the BC delves into financial considerations, using margin over material and delivery to bid on jobs and grade customers and company performance. Essentially, the assessment covers every aspect necessary for running a successful business, enabling the BC to provide comprehensive recommendations on how to improve every facet of the operation. The BC then prepares and presents their analysis, including recommendations to executive leadership.

One success story resulting from the Operational Assessment is Riv/Crete, a family-owned ready mix company based in Milwaukee. Operating three concrete batch plants with over 60 ready mix trucks, Riv/Crete sought to streamline its operations and maximize output. They knew that had gaps in their processes and use of their systems, but they did not know where to begin to make improvements. They engaged Colton Flint, a Senior Business Consultant at Command Alkon, to conduct the OA.

Colton spent four and a half days on site and presented his findings to executive leadership a couple of weeks afterwards. Based on recommendations provided by the engagement, Riv/Crete is now seeing a 13% increase in yards delivered per year and a 1.5% decrease in labor costs.

By focusing on eliminating non-productive time, Riv/Crete has achieved increased operational efficiency and enhanced profitability. Moreover, the transformation to a company that is now data-obsessed reflects Riv/Crete’s commitment to constantly optimize their processes.

While their ambition to become an industry leader laid the foundation for their success, the expertise provided by Colton has played a role in helping Riv/Crete realize what their goals are and determine strategies to work towards them. Through their collaborative partnership, Riv/Crete has emerged as a trailblazer in their industry, continually improving and setting new standards for excellence.

“The Operational Assessment has been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and leapfrog forward in terms of efficiency,” said Mike Rivecca, President of Riv/Crete. “The recommendations provided by Colton and the Command Alkon team have led to tangible results and a data-obsessed approach that drives our success.”

Command Alkon’s Operational Assessment provides clients with a comprehensive set of deliverables, including a detailed assessment brief, a realistic timeline for implementing changes, financial justification for recommended improvements, written observations, and clearly defined recommendations across departments. At the completion of the Operational Assessment, clients can also engage in continued improvement opportunities offered in the form of customized training engagements and longer-term advisory services.

To read the full case study, click here. To speak with a representative about conducting an Operational Assessment for your organization, contact VP of Professional Services, Jason Rhodes at jrhodes@commandalkon.com.

