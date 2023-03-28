Helping You Help Your Customers Through Order Insights, Delivery Statuses, and Improved Communication

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people for the heavy building industry, is now offering its customers a Customer Portal solution. Designed for both Android and IOS, Customer Portal can elevate your customer experience by streamlining order management and providing visibility to delivery statuses.

“Customer Portal enables your customers to create, manage, and track their orders 24 hours a day while dramatically reducing unnecessary phone calls,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “Customers gain real-time visibility into their orders and deliveries through a cloud-based mobile application; helping you, to help your customers.”

Users can place orders directly to dispatch from a phone or tablet and have insight into when the truck leaves the plant and truck location throughout the delivery process to improve planning and utilization while reducing customer friction. Customer experience is elevated through instant, reliable data sharing and transparency, while phone calls and two-way online messaging volume is dramatically reduced.

“In an industry where time is precious, nothing can be more frustrating than having no visibility into your deliveries,” said Deepa Vangimalla, Senior Product Owner at Command Alkon. “Constantly having to pick up the phone to ask about concrete pours or whether or not materials are on the way can be a hassle. Customer Portal empowers materials suppliers and their customers with knowledge of what is going on so that they can adapt proactively to the dynamics of the day.”

Soon, users will have the ability to expedite payment collection with integrated invoicing, reconciliation, and credit card processing.

For more information, email info@commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

