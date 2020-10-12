Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Command Alkon’s Emily Branum Recognized As One of Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch

Command Alkon’s Emily Branum Recognized As One of Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Winners Comprised of Birmingham Women Who Have Distinguished Themselves in Their Companies, Their Industries, and The Community

Emily Branum

Emily Branum, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer at Command Alkon, has been named a one of the Birmingham Business Journal's Women to Watch for 2020.

Emily Branum, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer at Command Alkon, has been named a one of the Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch for 2020.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announces that Emily Branum, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer at Command Alkon, was chosen as one of Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch for 2020. This honorary list is comprised of record-breaking women who serve as key leaders in their companies or organizations. Additionally, this recognition highlights women who show potential to shape the future of Birmingham’s business world, and who are perfectly positioned to make a significant impact in the Birmingham business community.

“I am thrilled, but not surprised that Emily was selected for this honor,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Emily spearheads our leadership team when it comes to defining objectives to gain market share and maximize profitability, and how to execute plans to make those objectives achievable. Her leadership has been critical for our overall business growth, and we are so proud that one of our most valued leaders is receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Emily is extremely active in the Birmingham community, serving as a member of The Rotary Club of Birmingham, as well as having chaired various fundraisers and served in leadership positions across numerous organizations, including: The Boards of Directors of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra; The Women’s Fund; The Junior League; Preschool Partners; Impact Alabama; and PARCA. Emily was recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal in 2014 as a Top 40 Under 40 and, most recently, as a Provider Pro to Know in 2020 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine.

The winners will be awarded at the Birmingham Business Journal’s annual Women’s Summit, which will take place over multiple days at the end of October. The Women to Watch category winners will be honored on October 30th during a virtual event.

On behalf of Command Alkon and our many clients and partners, we congratulate Emily on this prestigious honor. 

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/578a29ce-739d-40a2-8529-c45d7c04a086

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.