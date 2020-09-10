Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Command Alkon’s Steve Cox Named Executive Officer and Board Member of CIM National Steering Committee

Command Alkon’s Steve Cox Named Executive Officer and Board Member of CIM National Steering Committee

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Steve Cox

Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon

Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon

Concrete Industry Management Group Promotes Education and Career Opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, announces that Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon, has been named an Executive Officer for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) National Steering Committee (NSC). Steve has also been named to the Membership Committee Chair for NSC. All executive officers are members of the board of directors as well.

The CIM National Steering Committee (NSC) is a national industry coalition dedicated to collaborating with industry institutions and local industry groups. NSC’s mission is to support and promote a network of higher learning educational institutions with programs that produce graduates with degrees in Concrete Industry Management. Students graduate with the skill set needed to meet the demands of the progressively changing concrete industry. To learn more about the CIM program, visit www.concretedegree.com.     

“The Concrete Industry Management program helps to supply the concrete industry with future leaders in a variety of careers, including positions with ready mix suppliers, admixture suppliers, concrete contractors, engineering firms, research organizations, and trade associations,” said Steve Cox. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with the CIM programs and helping them grow the future leaders for our great industry.”

“The leadership of the concrete industry has embraced and supported the mission of the NSC for CIM of ‘advancing the concrete industry by degrees’ for the last 25 years,” said NSC Executive Director Eugene Martineau. “Many major companies in the concrete industry, along with most national concrete associations and foundations, have pledged their time, talent, and treasure to CIM through their involvement in the NSC. Those industry leaders who serve on our board of directors are a testament to their commitment to the continued success of CIM.”

Command Alkon provides solutions for the heavy work industry, including a collaboration network that connects producers, haulers, contractors, and suppliers. The CONNEX platform delivers electronic transactions and data sharing among these trading partners, bringing greater efficiencies and profitability.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.      

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
[email protected]

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aab69ea-b9de-4051-9d22-9fb81f65df9b

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.