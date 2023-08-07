Booming E-commerce Sector to Boost Commerce as a Service Market Growth

New York, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Commerce as a Service market Report Information By Component, By Solution Type, By Delivery Model, By Deployment Type and By Region- Forecast till 2032″, The Commerce as a Service (CaaS) Market will be soaring from USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 26.4 billion by 2032, at a rate of 32.50% between 2023 and 2032.

Commerce as a Service Market Analysis:

The Commerce as a Service (CaaS) Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for seamless and efficient e-commerce solutions. CaaS offers a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to streamline their e-commerce operations, enhancing customer experience and optimizing sales processes. The rising adoption of e-commerce across various industries and the growing preference for subscription-based business models are expected to fuel the market’s expansion.

Commerce as a Service Industry Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global CaaS market report include.

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Cisco System Inc.

Google LLC

Dell Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Scope of the Report – Commerce as a Service Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 26.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 32.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Recent developments Key Market Dynamics Growing demand for internet services, smartphones, and mobile devices, the proliferation of electronic commerce and the resulting rise in the number of online buyers, especially in emerging economies





Commerce as a Service Market Segmentation:

Global commerce as a service market is bifurcated based on deployment type, delivery mode, solution type, and component.

Based on component, services will lead the market over the forecast period.

By solution type, content & site management will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By delivery model, B2B will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the public will command the market over the forecast period.

Commerce as a Service Drivers

Growing Need for Mobile Devices and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth

Mobile devices like smartphones & tablets are boosting contact points and luring customers to the website, which is likely to assist e-commerce enterprises open up new channels for sales. Additionally, the Commerce as a Service market’s expansion is constrained by limited network bandwidth and unreliable network signals. Additionally, one of the main challenges preventing the CaaS business from expanding is security concerns with regard to payment procedures. However, the expansion of the market for online platforms and the availability of high-speed 4GLTE networks with affordable internet plans are anticipated to increase the accessibility of the cloud computing services, which is anticipated to increase the demand for CaaS-enabled e-commerce services throughout the course of the projection period.

Opportunities

Booming E-commerce Sector to offer Robust Opportunities

The thriving e-commerce industry has increased the demand for the CaaS solutions. Businesses required effective systems to manage the online storefronts, inventory, payments, and consumer data as more attempted to enter or grow in the e-commerce sector. For these businesses, CaaS presented an alluring choice for setting up their e-commerce operation swiftly and effectively.

Restraints and Challenges

Concerns over Privacy to act as Market Restraint

The concerns over privacy and data security coupled with limited customization options may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed a significant impact on nearly every industry worldwide, with the exception of healthcare. The delivery of medical analysis software has also been impacted by the global supply chain disruption caused by the tight restrictions on migration. For the unexpected outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), there is an increase in the need for the business analytics within the healthcare sector for effectively managing the massive number of hospital data, such as the record of patients and bed availability. Additionally, there are several signs pointing to the present decline in need for technology & digital solutions being a transitory issue. The impact of COVID-19 technology might be quite good in the medium to long term. Everyone must adopt new technology and learn about their advantages. Further expenditures in digital infrastructure may be anticipated.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Commerce as a Service Market

This market was dominated by the Asia Pacific CaaS market in 2022 (45.80%). The region will continue to domineer over the projection period because of rising internet penetration and the potential prospects offered by the region’s mainly untapped markets (rural areas & second-tier cities). Nations that are amid the leading 10 exporters of products, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, also contribute significantly to global online sales. Additionally, the Indian CaaS industry had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China’s CaaS market had the greatest market share. Businesses in the area are increasingly seeking flexible and adaptable commerce solutions that are catered to their specific needs. CaaS suppliers give a variety of features and solutions that are simple to incorporate into current systems. Due to the extensive use of smartphones and the availability of mobile internet, the Asia Pacific area has seen a boom in mobile commerce. CaaS solutions meet the particular requirements of mobile commerce, including responsive design and enhanced user interfaces.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Commerce as a Service Market

From 2023 to 2032, the North American CaaS Market is anticipated to develop significantly. Significant market companies like Shipfusion Inc., Red Stag Fulfilment, and Amazon.com, Inc. are present in the area, which is largely responsible for the increase. Additionally, in the North American area, the U.S. CaaS market had the biggest market share and the Canada CaaS market had the quickest rate of growth. Due to the increased use of e-commerce by companies of all sizes and the need to optimize their online selling procedures, the CaaS industry has been expanding significantly in North America. For their businesses to remain competitive in the internet market, digital transformation has become a growing concern.

