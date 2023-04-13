Quick-service Restaurants Are Expected to Hold the Largest Share and Account for 47% of the Market Value in 2023. Middle by Corporation, Henny Penny, Winco Foods, Inc., and Illinois Tool Works Inc., are some Prominent Commercial Deep Fryer Parts & Accessories Manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global demand for commercial deep fryers parts & accessories market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, reaching a total of US$ 730.5 million in 2033, according to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI).

As the food service and hospitality industries continue to grow, demand for commercial deep fryer parts and accessories will increase. Further, the growing demand for convenience foods is leading to an increase in commercial deep fryers, thus driving demand for deep fryer parts and accessories. As home delivery services and online sales of deep fryers grow, the market is also expected to benefit.

Deep fryers have made significant technological advances, increasing consumer preferences for quick-service restaurants. In addition, improved convenience and cost savings offered by deep fryer parts may also increase demand for commercial deep fryer parts in the future, which is expected to further drive the demand for deep fryer parts in the market.

As commercial establishments are increasingly turning to deep fryers and its part and accessories with advanced features, such as digital controls and temperature monitors, which are gaining popularity among consumers. Increasing numbers of restaurants, hotels, and other food service establishments are expected to boost demand for commercial deep fryer parts.

As the convenience food industry continues to grow, market demand for commercial deep fryer parts is likely to increase, which will drive the growth of the convenience food industry, since these parts are integral to the production of convenience foods. As a result of the recent increase in popularity of deep-fried snacks, including French fries, onion rings, and chicken wings, it is likely that there will be an increase in demand for deep fryer parts in the years to come.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to 2022 estimates, deep fryer parts for commercial use were worth US$ 210 million.

The market value of commercial deep fryers & accessories is projected to reach US$ 235.2 million in 2023

North America is the most promising market, expected to accumulate 67% revenue share in 2023

By component, filter systems are expected to be most sought after, capturing 1/3 rd of global revenues

of global revenues Quick-service restaurants to be primary end-user, expected to experience a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033

“A growing tendency towards energy-efficient commercial fryers that comply with industry standards, as well as high-profit margins from fried food products, is forecast to boost the market for commercial deep fryers parts and accessories,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Several companies are likely to prioritize research and innovation in the near future due to product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers. Key players in the commercial deep fryer parts & accessories market are Taurus Group , The Middleby Corporation , Henny Penny , Illinois Tool Works Inc. , WinCo Foods, Inc. , Avantco Equipment , AB Electrolux, Breville Group , National Presto Industries , and Manitowoc .

A cutting-edge frying and cooking solution to lead HRC in efficiency was unveiled in March 2023 by Valentine and CuisinEquip. With their durable, hard-wearing design, Swiss-made fryers are noted for their unique oil-saving features, oil-pump filtration, and even turbo functionality that increases cooking time and temperature recovery.

In May 2022, Ryan Kutter has been appointed chief operating officer of Henny Penny. In addition to his 28 years of experience with Eaton, Kutter will play a crucial role in implementing the company’s strategy and vision to become one of the world’s leading food service equipment suppliers. Amidst the company’s sustained, rapid growth, he’ll lead operations, engineering, parts, and supplies, as well as its China facility in Suzhou.

Key Segments Profiled in the Commercial Deep Fryers Parts & Accessories Market Industry Survey

By Fryer Types:

Gas Deep Fryer

Electric Deep Fryer

By Installation Type:

Floor-standing fryer

Countertop fryer

By Component:

Fryer Covers

Filter System

Sediment Trays

Basket

Screens

Casters

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Retail Stores

By End User:

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Trucks

Cafeterias

Ferry and Cruise

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global commercial deep fryers parts & accessories market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

