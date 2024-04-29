ServiceTrade Draws Leading Contractors to Austin, TX, in a Sold-Out Conference to Discuss Growth, Efficiency, and Productivity for the Commercial Fire and Mechanical Services Industries

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTrade, Inc., the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, will hold its Digital Wrap Conference in Austin, Texas, beginning today. The annual gathering of the nation’s leading service contractors draws hundreds of business owners, executive leaders, and operations professionals from across the nation. This year’s sold-out conference will focus on using the ServiceTrade platform to address the most pressing challenges in the industry: the shortage of skilled technicians, efficient dispatching of technicians, and managing productivity, revenue, and profit margin.

In an April 2024 survey of commercial service contractors, ServiceTrade found that the top three concerns of business leaders include:

A shortage of skilled technicians (86%)

Increasing profit margin (71%)

Reducing dispatch complexity (57%)

When asked which features of a service management platform were most important to them, the same respondents indicated that:

Analytics of service performance, profitability, and revenue are essential (86%)

Accurate and efficient scheduling and dispatch of technicians to the right job at the right time, with the right parts (86%)

Access to a complete service history in the field (71%), on-site customer payments (72%), and the ability to create accurate service agreements and project estimates at the job site (57%)

“Our customers serve 50% of the nation’s most iconic buildings, and they need to get the most revenue, profit, and customer satisfaction out of every single service call,” said Billy Marshall, ServiceTrade CEO and Co-Founder. “With the industry’s shortage of trained service technicians, increasing demand, and constant pressure for growth, these companies need a platform to take the chaos out of the business. We continue to expand and evolve the ServiceTrade platform to address the changing market so that our customers can move from an on-call business to more predictable, profitable enterprises.”

Commercial Service Providers Turn to ServiceTrade to Achieve Scale

Gartner’s Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp have recognized ServiceTrade as a leader in the field based on its platform receiving top customer ratings for functionality and value in the commercial mechanical and fire protection markets. At the Digital Wrap Conference, ServiceTrade will showcase new features in tech productivity, customer communication, analytics and reporting, sales success, and intra-departmental coordination facilitated by its platform.

ServiceTrade helps thousands of commercial service businesses to achieve scale. Its customers manage 24,000 daily service appointments and 4.6 million active invoices valued at $6 billion dollars. One of the most widely adopted field service management platforms in the fire and mechanical industry, ServiceTrade securely hosts 800,000 inspection reports, 2.5 billion approved quotes, and 3.5 billion sales proposals for its clients.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our customers, potential customers, and partners to Austin for this year’s conference. We look forward to revealing technical advancements in the platform, strategies to help our customers achieve their business goals, and participating in important dialogues with the people and companies leading the fire and mechanical service industries,” concluded Mr. Marshall.

To learn more about ServiceTrade:

Read the 2023 ServiceTrade Mechanical Industry Benchmark Report to see comparative performance metrics for mechanical contractors

to see comparative performance metrics for mechanical contractors Read the 2023 ServiceTrade Fire Protection Industry Benchmark Report to see comparative metrics for fire and life safety contractors

to see comparative metrics for fire and life safety contractors Learn about ServiceTrade Smart AI

Join a ServiceTrade demo to learn how to boost revenue by 44% for your contracting business

to learn how to boost revenue by 44% for your contracting business Learn how to improve productivity in your fire inspection business

Learn how to streamline your commercial HVAC services business

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .