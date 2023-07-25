ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000, or $.39 per share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,000, or $.38 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022.
For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $81,000, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans increased $9.2 million, or 2.2% when comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $18,000, or 3.7% primarily due to higher miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $62,000, or 2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.
Total assets were $587.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $625 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $17.7 million of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity as well as lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|14.44
|%
|14.23
|%
|14.42
|%
|20.51
|%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|1.04
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.47
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.23
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.68
|%
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Non-performing Assets Ratio
|0.18
|%
|0.11
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
|9.37
|%
|8.49
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital(1)
|15.22
|%
|14.84
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|10.89
|$
|9.81
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|9.30
|$
|11.44
|(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest Income
|$
|6,279,754
|$
|5,043,640
|$
|12,355,813
|$
|11,920,195
|Interest Expense
|1,740,142
|585,202
|3,125,557
|1,117,064
|Net Interest Income
|4,539,612
|4,458,438
|9,230,256
|10,803,131
|Provision for loan losses
|(12,000
|)
|–
|109,000
|–
|Non-interest income
|515,297
|496,982
|987,801
|1,075,857
|Operating Expenses
|3,189,499
|3,127,307
|6,460,291
|6,274,612
|Income before taxes
|1,877,410
|1,828,113
|3,648,766
|5,604,376
|Income tax expense
|334,463
|310,000
|635,763
|1,036,000
|Net Income
|$
|1,542,947
|$
|1,518,113
|$
|3,013,003
|$
|4,568,376
|Net Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.15
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,832,080
|$
|68,922,849
|Time deposits with other banks
|4,482,000
|11,450,000
|Securities
|92,532,540
|103,209,588
|Loans
|421,267,286
|412,037,495
|Allowance for loan losses
|(3,868,740
|)
|(3,831,495
|)
|Loans, net
|417,398,546
|408,206,000
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,624,817
|8,595,466
|Other assets
|25,075,126
|24,602,640
|Total Assets
|$
|587,945,109
|$
|624,986,543
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|508,939,164
|$
|545,892,457
|FHLB borrowings
|19,000,000
|24,000,000
|Trust preferred
|13,403,000
|13,403,000
|Other liabilities
|3,422,503
|2,792,569
|Total Liabilities
|544,764,667
|586,088,026
|Equity
|Total Equity
|43,180,442
|38,898,517
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|587,945,109
|$
|624,986,543
Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO
989-875-5528
