Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. and Global Market Trends 10th Edition

Dec. 15, 2017

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. and Global Market Trends 10th Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The publisher forecasts global commercial card payment value to increase at an 8.9% average annual rate during 2016-2020.

This report provides a global payment card commercial card market size and forecast through 2012, with supporting analysis of global, U.S. and non-U.S. consumer and commercial payment value growth during 2012-2016. This includes value share among seven leading payment networks (American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa).

It also provides stand-alone Visa Europe 2012-2016 payment value, including commercial and consumer credit cards and debit cards. A separate market size is provided for U.S. fleet cards.

Commercial cards have gained share on ACH in the U.S. But while we expect international commercial card payment growth to outstrip U.S. growth through 2020, commercial cards will comprise a lower share of non-U.S. card payments over time due in part to explosive international consumer debit card growth and cost-related and regulatory challenges, where, among key emerging economies, commercial card hurdles are more pronounced.

These challenges help drive rationales for emerging multi-tender B2B options that pose disintermediation risks to banks and card networks. In the meantime, China UnionPay continues to ride payment value growth in its home market. But while Western networks remain shut out of China, UnionPay payment value on internationally issued cards has shot past $100 billion, creating a strong foundation for continued international growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 3: Trends & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Non-U.S. Geographical Analysis

Chapter 5: Commercial Card Network Operators

Chapter 6: Commercial Card Bank Issuers

Chapter 7: Other Market Participants

Chapter 8: U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends

Companies Mentioned

  • AirPlus
  • Amazon
  • American Express
  • Bank of America
  • China Unionpay
  • Citibank
  • FleetCor Technologies Inc.
  • JCB
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Mastercard
  • Paypal
  • U.S. Bank
  • Universal Air
  • Visa
  • WEX Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t53rtp/commercial?w=12 

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Bank Cards
