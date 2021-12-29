Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Commercial Trucking Insurance Agency ‘NIS’ Rebrands to CNS Insurance

Commercial Trucking Insurance Agency ‘NIS’ Rebrands to CNS Insurance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

‘From CNS Insurance to our sister company Compliance Navigation Specialists, we are committed to our clients remaining safe, compliant, and successful.’ — CEO John Irwin

CNS Companies

CNS Companies

CNS Companies

LITITZ, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After years of substantial growth and the increased client demand for DOT regulatory compliance, CDL training, and healthcare services, Northern Insurance Specialists (NIS) is rebranding as CNS Insurance

This change will further strengthen the association, with all the companies falling under the CNS Companies umbrella — Compliance Navigation Specialists (CNS), CNS Driver Training Center, and CNS Occupational Medicine.

Headquartered in Central Pennsylvania and founded in 2013, CNS Insurance began as a small personal lines agency to complement the local notary service. But today, CNS Insurance serves the commercial trucking, fuel, HAZMAT, agricultural, construction, and passenger carrier industries across 25 states. 

CNS Insurance continues to grow into CEO John Irwin’s vision of a self-sufficient multi-state commercial transportation agency that complements the mission of the agency’s sister company Compliance Navigation Specialists.  

“From CNS Insurance to our sister company Compliance Navigation Specialists, we are committed to our clients remaining safe, compliant, and successful,” says CEO John Irwin. 

CNS Insurance has the unique ability to provide better understanding and support to the clients it serves through its relationship with CNS. Being able to provide first-class safety and compliance knowledge and training to its clients gives them an edge on their policies while bringing more money to their bottom line.

Having a better understanding of the transportation industry through the relationship with its fellow companies is what sets CNS Insurance apart from other agencies, giving it the competitive advantage when carriers shop for commercial insurance coverage.

Currently, CNS Insurance has a footprint of over 300 clients across 25 states and is strategically focused on the commercial transportation industry. 

CNS Insurance values positive, lasting relationships with its team and clients by delivering honest service as its knowledgeable and experienced professionals seek to understand the communities being served.

“Our agency is highly rated for customer service, which we uphold by providing the best service possible to all of our clients, large or small,” says Ron Haws, CNS Insurance Agency Director. 

To complement the continued growth of CNS Companies, all employees and services will be migrating to a brand new 20,000-square-foot facility that will be better equipped to provide the “one-stop shop” service structure that was always envisioned. Covering all angles of the transportation industry, CNS Companies will be training new drivers, protecting carriers through safety and compliance, providing commercial insurance coverage for those carriers, and even providing medical services, all at one location.

The operating address is changing to 151 Koser Road, Lititz PA 17543, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.cnsinsures.com.

CONTACT:
Ron Haws | Agency Director
717.625.0066 x106 
ron@cnsinsures.com 

CNS Insurance is a commercial trucking insurance agency specializing in insuring independent owner-operators and fleets across 25 states.

Related Images

Image 1: CNS Companies

CNS helps trucking and transportation companies remain safe, compliant, and profitable: Safety, CDL Training, Insurance.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • CNS Companies

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.