A special legislative committee recommended against impeachment Tuesday of a Vermont sheriff charged with assault for kicking a shackled prisoner but said the sheriff is doing a disservice by remaining in office.
A resolution to be introduced in the House by committee members on Wednesday urges Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore to resign “for the good of the people of Franklin County.”
“While the Committee is not recommending articles of impeachment for She
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)