CommLab India Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing, and Certifying Excellence in HCM, recently announced that CommLab India is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that CommLab India delivers rapid eLearning solutions for scale, speed, and quality in corporate training.

Boca Raton, FL, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that CommLab India is living their mission of improving business results by enhancing human performance.

“CommLab India believes in helping organizations retain and grow the best talent by offering high-quality rapid eLearning solutions that upskill and reskill employees in today’s dynamic business landscape. By offering all online learning solutions under one roof, CommLab India eliminates the hassle of working with multiple vendors and offers dedicated teams that function like an extension of yours,” said BHG’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding CommLab India as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of CommLab India’s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire CommLab India organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We are delighted to partner with Brandon Hall Group and improve our quest to educate the L&D fraternity. Helping L&D teams become impact-makers is at the heart of our initiatives,” said Dr. RK Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder, CommLab India.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that CommLab India’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

Learn more about our Smartchoice® preferred program here.

To learn more about CommLab India and their offerings, visit: https://www.commlabindia.com/rapid-elearning.

 

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

 

—About CommLab India

CommLab India, with more than two decades of experience in the Learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked first among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions since 2020 by eLearning Industry.

With its formidable authoring tool expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale, and value… with any authoring tool for:

  • Converting ILT material into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums, virtual sessions, and other digital learning formats that support blended learning
  • Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5 and enhancing them
  • Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages – both text and audio
