Common Citizen opens state-of-the-art cannabis manufacturing facility in Marshall

Facility will have capacity to scale up to 1.2 million square feet, expected to create up to 400 jobs

MARSHALL, Mich., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michigan Pure Med, Michigan’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company and parent company of Common Citizen, today opened its state-of-the-art cannabis manufacturing facility in Marshall. The facility will have the capacity to scale up to 1.2 million square feet and is expected to create up to 400 jobs over the next five years.

“We are excited to open our amazing, first-of-its-kind cannabis manufacturing headquarters in Marshall, which will allow us to continue providing high-quality cannabis products with a relentless focus on patient, consumer and product safety,” said Michael Elias, CEO of Michigan Pure Med and Common Citizen. “We look forward to creating jobs for Marshall and the surrounding communities in a welcoming and caring company culture that puts employees and our customers first.”

 The facility uses state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly methods to grow high-quality cannabis, including:

  • Hybrid growing approach using sunlight to reduce reliance on artificial light
  • Same environmental controls found in indoor facilities at a fraction of the cost
  • Real-time data to manage air quality, humidity, light and plant nutrients
  • Maximized economies of scale, keeping products affordable for patients and consumers

The Marshall facility will open with 200,000 square feet dedicated to growing and processing and is expected to have its first harvest in April. It will produce high-quality cannabis products for Common Citizen and its retail affiliates and brand partners. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will soon be announced.

Common Citizen is committed to patient and consumer safety, and adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which are the quality standards of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Common Citizen is also leading the charge to bring tighter regulations and certification requirements to licensed operators in Michigan and nationwide to ensure people have access to safe, quality product.

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on high-quality cannabis cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult recreational market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy – from production to retail.

