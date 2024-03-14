BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, notes that actress Christie Brinkley says she was diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer and her doctor “stitched me up to perfection,” but, the company underscores, most of the 9,100 Americans who are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer every day can cure their cancer without surgery.

Basal cell carcinoma, which Brinkley had, and squamous cell carcinoma are forms of nonmelanoma skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States.

“Ms. Brinkley had Mohs surgery, the traditional treatment that dates back to the 1930s,” says dermatologist and surgeon Dr. Janine Hopkins of Hopkins Dermatology, Monroe, Louisiana and Southlake, Texas. “But,” she continued, “for many patients, a newer, nonsurgical, FDA-cleared treatment is available with the same 99 percent-plus cure rate for early-stage nonmelanoma, and superior 2-year recurrence rates. It’s called Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy, or Image-Guided SRT, and hundreds of dermatologists around the country offer it.”

With Image-Guided SRT, the clinician uses ultrasound imaging to help direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. The treatment is administered over the course of 15-minute sessions, with no cutting, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. It is covered by Medicare and most insurance plans.

SkinCure Oncology recently announced receipt of a U.S. patent for a new image-guided technology that will be the fourth generation of SRT. Although not yet submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing clearance, “The new devices, which will be produced by and available exclusively from SkinCure Oncology, will embody the company’s vision for the future of dermatology,” said company chief executive officer Kerwin Brandt, who added, “We’re glad Ms. Brinkley’s carcinoma was detected and treated early, and we wholeheartedly agree – everyone should protect their skin and see their dermatologist for regular skin checkups.”

Information about Image-Guided SRT and locations where the noninvasive treatment is available can be found at GentleCure.com.

