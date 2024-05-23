A federal judge ruled that a common tactic used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal immigrants is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright ruled last week that ICE’s “knock and talk” practice of arresting illegal immigrants at their home must end, a victory for migrant rights activists who argued that agents rarely obtained warrants and instead began to rely on migrants voluntarily answering the door.

The ruling, which was

[Read Full story at source]