Five hospitals, more than 35 medical group clinics, and a clinically integrated network of care providers join the regional leader in providing whole person care

CENTENNIAL, COLO.; and SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CommonSpirit Health, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of five Utah-based hospitals, more than 35 medical group clinics, and a clinically integrated network of care providers on May 1, 2023, marking the return of faith-based health care to the region.

The hospitals and clinics, which will be managed under Centura Health, the region’s leading health system, will reinvigorate purpose- and values-driven health care in Utah.

“I want to personally welcome the more than 3,100 incredible caregivers who are joining our connected ecosystem. Together, we have the opportunity to have a greater impact on the future of health care in Utah,” said Peter D. Banko, Centura Health President & CEO. “We believe health care is better where we are, and today – as the power of one, amplified by 25,000 across the Rocky Mountain region – we renew our focus on creating health and wholeness for every community, every neighborhood, and every life.”

In a tribute to their Catholic heritage, the hospitals and clinics have been renamed in honor of The Sisters of the Holy Cross. The Sisters opened Holy Cross Hospital, known today as Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, in 1875 to care for the injured railroad workers and miners seeking their fortunes out West.

The hospital names are the following:

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis (formerly known as Davis Hospital and Medical Center) in Layton

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley (formerly known as Jordan Valley Medical Center) in West Jordan

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley West (formerly known as Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus) in West Valley City

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point (formerly known as Mountain Point Medical Center) in Lehi

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake (formerly known as Salt Lake Regional Medical Center) in Salt Lake City

Additionally, the medical group will be called Holy Cross Medical Group.

All current Utah employees, who were in good standing, were offered roles with the now newly renamed Holy Cross operations at the close of the transaction. Additionally, close collaboration with Utah hospital leaders and caregivers is ongoing to ensure a seamless transition for patients and neighbors with no disruptions to their care.

“Our caregivers in Utah have built a rich legacy of high-quality, compassionate care that has spanned generations,” Banko said. “We look forward to extending that legacy by building whole person care and flourishing communities for many years to come.”

ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 145 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 23 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas through its Vision of every community, every neighborhood and every life – whole and healthy, its caregivers amplify whole person care and make the region’s best health care accessible. Learn more at www.centura.org.

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720.215.9662 lindsayradford@centura.org