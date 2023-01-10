WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Commonwealth Strategic Partners (CSP), a bipartisan public policy firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie Hazlett to Vice President of Federal Government Affairs, effective immediately.

Since joining CSP last July, Hazlett has held the role of Director of Federal Government Affairs. In that time, she has exceled in helping CSP’s clients achieve their legislative goals on Capitol Hill.

Prior to joining CSP, Hazlett spent 14 years working on Capitol Hill for Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), who led the House Committee on Appropriations. During her years working for Chairman Frelinghuysen, Hazlett served as his Chief of Staff and his top appropriations advisor. She also spent two years working in the Administration at the Department of Energy (DOE). Most recently, Hazlett was the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the DOE’s Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs, where she advocated for the Administration’s priorities before the Senate and the House of Representatives while also managing the DOE’s external affairs engagement activities and its intergovernmental relationships with state and local governments.

“When Katie joined CSP, she provided instant value to our team. Her seasoned, strategic approach to our client’s objectives and knowledge of the appropriations process has been instrumental,” said CSP Co-founder and Managing Partner Keith Pemrick.

“When expanding CSP, we were incredibly thoughtful on finding the right person, and we could not have found a better fit in Katie,” said CSP Co-founder and Managing Partner George McElwee. “She embodies our firm’s bipartisan philosophy and tireless work ethic, which is why we are pleased to announce Katie’s well-deserved promotion.”

“During my career thus far, I have had the good fortune of always working for professionals that I respected and learned from, and Keith and George are no exception. I am proud to be associated with the entire CSP team. I appreciate my work being recognized with this promotion and I am excited to continue to build on our wins for our clients in 2023,” said Hazlett.

