CommScope and Kaltura Partner to Deliver Cloud TV Technology, Hosted on AWS

New York, N.Y. and Hickory, N.C. , Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CommScope and Kaltura , a leading video cloud provider, announced today that they are partnering to deliver cloud TV offerings to communications service providers and media companies worldwide. The integrated solutions will leverage the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a streamlined cloud platform — from planning to delivery, deployment and implementation, and ongoing growth — for customers launching large-scale cloud TV services.

The global partnership will incorporate Kaltura’s TV content management platform and other cloud solutions into best-of-breed video solutions. CommScope’s Professional Services team will provide consulting, project management, systems integration, and custom software development to implement the solutions in operator networks.

To stay relevant in today’s TV landscape, attract new subscribers, and offer added value to their existing subscriber base, cable operators and telcos aim to become super-aggregators, establishing their service as the ultimate household video hub. To that end, many global operators are looking to migrate from legacy on-premises solutions to more agile and flexible cloud infrastructure, powered by proven technology and delivered by providers with unique expertise in deploying such services. CommScope and Kaltura have teamed up to leverage CommScope’s leadership as a top-tier systems integrator and Kaltura’s specialty deploying its widely adopted TV Platform into legacy TV services. Together, the companies will offer operators a fast and reliable path to delivering the next generation of advanced cloud TV services.

“We are delighted to team up with CommScope, and together enable customers to enjoy the many synergies between our products and services,” said Gideon Gilboa, Executive Vice President of Product, Marketing and Solutions at Kaltura. “As operators around the world look to solidify their place in the new TV landscape, our proven TV Platform powers their TV transformation journey, and enables them to enjoy the best of pay-TV and OTT in a single cloud TV solution.”

“Kaltura was one of the first vendors to launch a global cloud TV platform on AWS, which is currently powering leading telco and media brands globally. Having a proven cloud infrastructure is essential for offering the key benefits telcos migrating to the cloud expect, such as high availability SLA, agility, and scalability. Working on AWS allows us to serve tens of millions of monthly active cloud TV users on a single platform,” continues Gilboa.

Kaltura and CommScope offer a wide range of products with multiple synergies that can be delivered to joint prospects, including Kaltura’s market-leading cloud TV platform complemented by CommScope’s video processing, targeted advertising, digital rights management products, set-top boxes, streamers, smart media devices and Personal Channels engine. The companies have created reference architectures comprising these and other system components to enable the seamless interoperation of the parties’ complementary technologies.

“This is an exciting partnership that combines the best of our complementary leadership in cloud and video delivery,” said Kevin Keefe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “Our on-premises and cloud-based software-defined solutions will help our customers make the customized and seamless transition to becoming cloud TV providers.”

AWS allows video providers enhanced operational flexibility and resilience, and enables them to take advantage of optimized resources and cost structures. Companies building large-scale cloud TV services on AWS benefit from an inherently scalable and resource-efficient architecture — from planning to delivery, deployment, and implementation.

“A very real part of bringing CommScope and Kaltura together is that we’re bringing people together,” added CommScope’s Keefe. “The combined expertise and talent within these two organizations yields a powerhouse of knowledge. We’re creating virtual joint teams, both commercial and technical, to help make all that experience and knowhow readily available to our customers and prospective customers worldwide.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the leading video cloud, powering the broadest range of video experiences. Kaltura’s products are used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com .

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook . Sign up for our press releases and blog posts .

