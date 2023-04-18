The demand for communication platform-as-a-service is expected to be driven by large enterprises, which will account for 57.3% of the total market share. This is primarily due to the growing digital engagement with customers in large industries.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Communication Platform As a Service Market size is projected to surpass around USD 121 Billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 28% from 2023 to 2032. The global communication platform as a service market size was USD 10.9 Billion in 2022.

Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is an on-demand cloud model that empowers developers to quickly and easily add real-time communication capabilities to their applications, websites, or services. CPaaS providers typically offer communication services like SMS, voice, video as well as chat that can be integrated into applications or websites using APIs or software development kits (SDKs). Developers can quickly and easily add real-time communication capabilities to their applications without having to start from zero. CPaaS solutions are applicable across various industries such as customer service, e-commerce, healthcare, and education. By facilitating real-time communication between businesses and customers businesses can improve customer engagement and deliver superior service.

Key Takeaway:

By component, in 2022, the communication platform as a service market was dominated by the solution component segment due to its improved functions.

due to its improved functions. By organization size, the large enterprise segment dominated the largest market share in the organization size segment and accounted for the largest revenue share in the communication platform as a service market in 2022.

dominated the largest market share in the organization size segment and accounted for the largest revenue share in the communication platform as a service market in 2022. By end-user, the IT & Telecom segment dominated the largest market share in end-user analysis

dominated the largest market share in end-user analysis In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 32% .

the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the expansion of end-use industries like retail, e-commerce, and IT & telecom.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Communication Platform As a Service Industry

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of communication platforms as a service industry. These include:

Increased Demand for Cloud-Based Communication Services: Cloud-based communication services have seen a rise in popularity due to their scalability, flexibility as well as cost efficiency. As a result, there is now an increasing demand for these cloud-based offerings propelling growth within the CaaS industry.

Cloud-based communication services have seen a rise in popularity due to their scalability, flexibility as well as cost efficiency. As a result, there is now an increasing demand for these cloud-based offerings propelling growth within the CaaS industry. The emergence of New Technologies: The advent of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) presents communication service providers with an extraordinary opportunity to offer cutting-edge services to their customers.

The advent of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) presents communication service providers with an extraordinary opportunity to offer cutting-edge services to their customers. Growth of Remote Work and Virtual Collaboration: The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the trend toward remote work and virtual collaboration leading to an increase in demand for communication services that enable these modes of employment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the trend toward remote work and virtual collaboration leading to an increase in demand for communication services that enable these modes of employment. Increasing Need for Communication Security: With the increasing use of digital communication channels, there is an increasing need for security measures to safeguard sensitive information against cyber threats. CPaaS providers are responding by offering more secure communication services in order to provide data safety.

With the increasing use of digital communication channels, there is an increasing need for security measures to safeguard sensitive information against cyber threats. CPaaS providers are responding by offering more secure communication services in order to provide data safety. Growing Awareness of CPaaS Benefits: As more businesses and organizations recognize the advantages of CPaaS, such as cost savings, scalability, and ease of use, demand for these services is expected to continue increasing in upcoming years.

Market Growth

The growth of the CPaaS market can be attributed to several factors including increasing adoption of cloud-based communication services, technological advancements, remote work/virtual collaboration trends, and communication security requirements. Additionally, the growing demand for video conferencing, collaboration tools, and unified communication solutions is fuelling the expansion of the CaaS market. The CPaaS market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years as businesses and organizations increasingly adopt cloud-based communication services and new technologies become accessible to all businesses (Large enterprises and SEMs). This expansion presents communication service providers with numerous opportunities to offer cutting-edge services and solutions to their customers.

Regional Analysis

North America led the global communication platform as a service market with a market share of 32% in 2022 and is forecast to experience a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period. In this region, the advisement of technology infrastructures and many tech-savvy businesses are early adopters of CPaaS. Factors such as its high level of research & development (R&D), established telecom market, and presence of many CPaaS businesses all add to its attractiveness. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is experiencing a rise in advanced technological infrastructure that will fuel market expansion. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period because of the growth of end-use industries like retail, e-commerce, and IT & telecom.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 10.9 billion Market Size (2032) US$ 121 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 28% North-America Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

CPaaS providers offer a suite of services such as messaging, voice, and video communication that enable individuals and businesses to stay in touch in real-time. Due to the rapid developments in digital technologies people are seeking faster, more convenient, and more efficient ways of communication. Cloud-based communication services have become increasingly popular due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. CPaaS providers offer cloud-based communication solutions that can be easily integrated with existing systems and applications, making it easier for businesses to meet communication needs. CPaaS providers provide application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable developers to easily incorporate communication services into their applications. Businesses now can add real-time communication capabilities without needing to invest in infrastructure upgrades.

Market Restraints

Real-time communication services can be vulnerable to security breaches and data leaks which could tarnish a business’s reputation and result in financial losses. CPaaS providers’ need to guarantee their communication services are secure and meet regulatory compliance requirements is not an easy task. Integrating communication services into existing applications and systems necessitates expertise and time; Some businesses might even have trouble seamlessly integrating existing systems and CPaaS offerings. Different CPaaS providers employ various APIs and protocols that may restrict interoperability between their services, making switching between providers or using multiple providers challenging for businesses. Real-time communication relies on internet connectivity that may be unpredictable or subject to downtime; businesses must have contingency plans in place so communication remains uninterrupted in case of internet outages.

Market Opportunities

CPaaS providers have the opportunity to expand into sectors such as finance, healthcare, and education. These industries have particular communication needs that CPaaS solutions can address through telehealth, remote learning, and financial transactions. CPaaS providers can seamlessly integrate their communication services with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and blockchain, giving businesses the power to improve efficiency and automate their communication processes. CPaaS providers can collaborate with other businesses such as system integrators, software vendors, and telecommunications service providers. Through partnerships, CPaaS providers are able to expand their customer base and access new markets. Furthermore, they innovate in user experience by offering features like chatbots, interactive vocal response (IVR) systems, and video conferencing – which increase engagement levels among users and ultimately result in higher adoption rates and customer loyalty.

Report Segmentation of the Communication Platform As a Service Market

Component Insight

The global communication platform as a service market is divided into solution and service components with the former projected to have the highest CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. In 2022, the solution component segment dominated the market with a market share of 86.4%. The solution segment is further divided into message, voice, and video. This segment’s growth can be attributed to its enhanced programmable video capabilities that promote more humanized digital interactions. Furthermore, built-in video with APIs to integrate workflow will be a major element of CPaaS’s overall value proposition. In 2022, the service sector is predicted to experience a compound annual growth rate of 34.3%, services are separated into managed services and professional services. Banks and other financial institutions are using conversational AI platforms with APIs to automate customer service interactions.

Organization Size Insight

By organization size, the market is further divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises will be the most lucrative segment in the global communication platform as a service market accounting for 57.3% of the total market share with an expected CAGR of 25.3% during the projected period. The rapidly escalating digital engagement with customers is expected to drive the demand for communication platform-as-a-service in large industries. Companies invest in IT systems to enhance customer service on digital platforms, this factor can boost the market growth of CPaaS. The small and medium enterprises segment is projected to experience a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period due to increasing technology adoption among these SEMs.

End User Insight

According to end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, and Other End Users. IT & Telecom is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global communication platform as a service market with a revenue share of 20.6% in 2022 and a projected CAGR of 29.3% between 2023-2031 due to being one of the early adopters of communication solutions and continuing its expansion within this industry to maintain customer engagement. Travel & hospitality will experience higher expansion with a CAGR of 31.2% from 2022-2031 due to rising demands for higher customer service levels within this segment.

Recent Development of the Communication Platform As a Service Market

In January 2022, Bandwidth Inc. did a partnership with a global cloud company Genesys, engaged in customer experience relevance, for enterprise contact center development. The company offers better flexibility to consumers by adoring advanced DuetSM solutions.

In March 2021, ValueFirst, an India-based CPaaS firm get acquired by Twilio Inc. The acquired firm helps in connecting businesses with consumers over telecom and internet channels. The ultimate aim of this acquisition is to expand the CPaaS solution offerings and to make a relevant presence in India.

Market Segmentation

Based on Component

Solution Message Voice Video

Service Managed Services Professional Services



Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based On End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Other End-User

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Major key players are continuously investing in product innovation and the development of next-generation technologies that will expand their businesses in foreign markets. Furthermore, these firms are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to boost their global market revenue.

Some of the major players include:

TWILIO INC.

Avaya Inc.

Vonage America, LLC

MessageBird

Infobip ltd.

Plivo Inc.

Telnyx LLC

TEXTUS

Voximplant

Bandwidth Inc.

Other Key Players

