BARCELONA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom Inc. , highlighted Communications Service Providers (CSPs) deploying VMware Telco Cloud and VMware Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) solutions as well as co-innovations with its partner ecosystem to help global CSPs to modernize their networks and create monetizable services quickly. Through advancements that enable network programmability, optimize network performance, and transform Radio Access Networks (RAN) and the telco core, VMware is enabling CSPs to build a software-defined edge network.

VMware defines the software-defined edge as distributed digital infrastructure for running workloads across a number of locations, close to endpoints that are producing or consuming data. It extends to where the users and devices are – in the office, on the road, in a cell site or on the factory floor. VMware addresses the three layers of the software-defined edge: the top edge compute layer which hosts the applications and workloads; the intelligent overlay where SD-WAN and security services run; and the underlay network layer, which runs the software for network connectivity across fixed and 5G networks to provide orchestration and network programmability.

“We’ve successfully enabled our customers to modernize their networks from the core to the RAN with VMware Telco Cloud Platform,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, Software-Defined Edge Division, Broadcom. “Together with our partner ecosystem, we’re focused on addressing the complexities of RAN and core disaggregation, and achieve increased agility and efficiencies via automation, assurance and observability delivered by our Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering.”

DISH Wireless Optimizes 5G Network with VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance

To deliver a superior 5G network and subscriber experience with real-time monitoring, assurance and automation, DISH Wireless has deployed VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance across the Boost Wireless Network in a pilot production environment, VMware announced today. DISH Wireless runs its network traffic on a multi-vendor, cloud native environment and to date have launched more than 20,000 5G sites. VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance plays an instrumental role enabling DISH Wireless to holistically manage their multi-vendor environments and help improve network operations and efficiency. Read the press release for more details.

Vodafone Applies Network Programmability to Address RAN Performance

Vodafone, together with VMware, today announced a compelling proof of concept (PoC) to be demonstrated at MWC this week applying network programmability and intelligence into the RAN to address network challenges caused by short-form video content. Vodafone is implementing innovative solutions to enhance network performance for its customers by developing Network Application Programming Interfaces (API’s), and harnessing the power of VMware RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). Read the press release for more details.

Co-Innovation with Partner Ecosystem to Fuel Core, RAN and RIC Advancements

VMware continues to advance its innovation efforts in collaboration with a broad partner ecosystem that helps fuel multi-vendor networks. Through the TECHCOnnect Innovation Showcase, VMware and Intel highlighted 14 standout monetization and optimization use cases that are helping to pioneer agile operations and new business models across the software-defined edge. As judged by industry leading analysts and service providers at the live event, winners of the showcase were announced: NEC Aspire Technology for Use Case Monetization, TECTWIN for RAN Optimization, and Expanso for Efficiency Excellence. Learn more about the TECHCOnnect Showcase .

VMware is further evolving its work with partners who provide solutions to make networks even smarter with VMware Telco Cloud Platform and VMware Service Management and Orchestration (SMO):

VIAVI Solutions Inc. recently announced advanced and additional capabilities of a joint Testbed as a Service (TBaaS) with VMware, combining the VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test with the VMware RIC to create a Digital Twin for the evaluation and performance benchmarking of applications. VIAVI also provides geolocation intelligence and xApps/rApps, with real RAN data over the VMware RIC platform. This allows a CSP to capture information once and emulate it with multiple other applications, reducing the overhead of repeatedly capturing, processing and transmitting data. Read the release here.

recently announced advanced and additional capabilities of a joint Testbed as a Service (TBaaS) with VMware, combining the VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test with the VMware RIC to create a Digital Twin for the evaluation and performance benchmarking of applications. VIAVI also provides geolocation intelligence and xApps/rApps, with real RAN data over the VMware RIC platform. This allows a CSP to capture information once and emulate it with multiple other applications, reducing the overhead of repeatedly capturing, processing and transmitting data. Read the release here. Additionally, Aira Technologies with VMware, announced a new capability, RANGPT, that enables observability, analysis, control, and automation of the RAN using conversational language. These capabilities make RANGPT an indispensable tool to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) seeking deep insights on how to improve the performance of the RAN while optimizing network operations. RANGPT is hosted in the cloud and communicates with the VMware SMO framework. Read the press release for more details.

VMware at Mobile World Congress 2024

VMware’s Software-Defined Edge solutions for communication service providers and enterprises are on display at its Mobile World Congress stand – Hall 3.0, Stand 3M11. Visit VMware News & Stories for all announcements made at the conference including customer testimonials, partner updates, and more.

