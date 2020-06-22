Community Association Services of Indiana Announces Recent Promotions

Carmel, IN, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Association Services of Indiana, an Associa® company, announces the recent promotion of Carl Schwander to community director and Drew Burklow to field service director.

Mr. Schwander began his career with Associa in 2018 as a community manager. He holds his Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). He currently serves on The Central Indiana Chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI) as a communication committee member and recently completed the director of community management development course and multiple successful M200 continuing education classes.

Mr. Burklow started as a field service manager with Associa OnCall (AOC). He came to Associa with 12 years of experience in custom home building, high-end home theater installs, and operations management. During his time with the company, he has been committed to maintaining and improving the living experiences for residents.

“Carl and Drew have both been committed to Community Association Services of Indiana since they joined our team,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. “We know that each team member will be an asset to our branch in their new roles as we continue to provide exceptional customer service to our managed community partners.”

