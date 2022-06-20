Community Association Services of Indiana Employees Earn CMCA® Designation

Carmel, IN, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Association Services of Indiana, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Indianapolis metro area, is pleased to announce that three of the company’s community managers – Abby Evilsizer, Olga Hunt, and Ryan Mitchell – have earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

CMCA is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) in 1995, CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

“We are extremely pleased that Abby Evilsizer, Olga Hunt, and Ryan Mitchell have elected to advance their careers with the CMCA professional designation,” said Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. “It enhances both our team’s capabilities and the quality of care in the communities that we serve.”

