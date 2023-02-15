CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) believes that an educated homeowners association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual seminar to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role, duties, and responsibilities. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex range of demands facing their community.

This virtual seminar will cover everything current and future board members need to know about their community’s governing documents — what they are, their shelf life, bylaws complexity, amendment requirements, and much more. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Governing Documents and a Guide to Amendments

Who:

Gregory A. Chandler, Senior Partner and Shareholder

Fellow, College of Community Association Lawyers

When:

Thursday, February 23, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com Olga Hunt Associa Community Association Services of Indiana 317.875.5600 ohunt@cas-indiana.com