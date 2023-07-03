CARMEL, Ind., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free event will teach attendees about reserve studies and maintenance plans for their communities. The seminar is part of our ongoing “7 at 7” board education series, designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.
What:
Free Virtual Board Training Webinar
Reserve Study and Maintenance Plan
Who:
Matt Shergalis
Village Reserve, LLC
When:
Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST
Where:
To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa
CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com
- Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Free Webinar On Reserve Study And Maintenance Plans For Managed Community Board Members - July 3, 2023
- TIO SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Tingo Group (TIO) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending - July 3, 2023
- Microchip Launches $300M Multi-Year Investment Initiative to Expand its Presence in India - July 3, 2023