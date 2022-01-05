Breaking News
Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) Announce 2022 CCAL Board of Governors and New Fellows

Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) Announce 2022 CCAL Board of Governors and New Fellows

Falls Church, Virginia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) are proud to announce the members of the 2022 CCAL Board of Governors and the six newly inducted CCAL fellows.

Laurie Poole, managing partner at Adams Stirling in San Diego, began her one-year term as president of the CCAL Board of Governors on Jan. 1. Poole has spent more than 28 years specializing in common interest development law—interpreting and amending governing documents, advising boards on ensuring compliance with and enforcement of covenants, conditions, and restrictions, and addressing governance and insurance issues. She is currently a member of the CAI San Diego Chapter board of directors and is a chapter past president. Poole has been a member of the CCAL Board of Governors since 2018.

David Graf, partner at Moeller Graf in Englewood, Colo., is serving as president-elect of the CCAL Board of Governors. Graf has practiced community association law since 2001. He is a CAI faculty member, facilitating education and training for community association managers. In 2015, he was named CAI’s National Educator of the Year and was listed among the “Best of the Best” in 2019 by the educational division of the Colorado Bar Association.

The 2022 CCAL Board of Governors also includes newly elected members Amy Tinetti, principal and shareholder at Hughes Gill Cochrane Tinetti in Walnut Creek, Calif., and Augustus H. Shaw, founding partner at Shaw & Lines in Phoenix. David Kaman, co-founder and managing partner at Kaman & Cusimano in Columbus, Ohio, and immediate past president of the CCAL Board of Governors, and Brendan Bunn, shareholder at Chadwick, Washington, Moriarty, Elmore & Bunn in Fairfax, Va., are serving the second of their two-year terms. Daniel Miske, partner at Husch Blackwell in Milwaukee, was re-elected to the CCAL board.

Established in 1993 by the CAI Board of Trustees, CCAL provides a forum for experienced legal professionals working in community association law to exchange information. Its goals include promoting high standards of professional and ethical responsibility, improving and advancing community association law and practice, and facilitating the development of educational materials and programming pertaining to legal issues in common interest developments.

CCAL members are lawyers who have demonstrated skill, experience, and high standards of professional and ethical conduct and are dedicated to excellence in the specialized practice of community association law. They are involved in state and federal legislative activities and prepare amicus curiae (friend-of-the-court) briefs on critical judicial cases that affect common interest communities.

CCAL has 161 fellows, including six who will be inducted during CAI’s 2022 Community Association Law Seminar, Feb. 9–12, in La Quinta, Calif. The new CCAL fellows are:

  • Adam H. Clarkson, The Clarkson Law Group, Las Vegas
  • Stephen M. Guerra, Makower Abbate Guerra Wegner Vollmer, Farmington Hills, Mich.
  • Nathan R. McGuire, Adams Stirling, Stockton, Calif.
  • Kimberly M. O’Halloran Perez, Rees Broome, Tysons Corner, Va.
  • Kimberly M. Sutter, Eads, Murray & Pugh, Indianapolis
  • Jennifer Wojciechowski, Community Association Underwriters of America, Newtown, Pa.

About Community Associations Institute
Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the more than 355,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 42,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 63 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.

CONTACT: Amy Repke
Community Associations Institute
703-624-2179
arepke@caionline.org

Dawn M. Bauman
Community Associations Institute
(703) 867-5588
dbauman@caionline.org

