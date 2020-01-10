Breaking News
Home / Top News / COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE (CAI) INTRODUCES NEW CIVILITY PLEDGE FOR HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS AND CONDOMINIUM COMMUNITIES

COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE (CAI) INTRODUCES NEW CIVILITY PLEDGE FOR HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS AND CONDOMINIUM COMMUNITIES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Falls Church, VA, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To foster a climate of mutual respect and help community residents to explore areas of common ground despite their differences, CAI is encouraging all community associations to adopt a newly developed Civility Pledge to support the people who live and work in the millions of homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives worldwide. The Civility Pledge will serve as a model for community associations to foster a climate of open discussion, mutual respect, and tolerance between residents, guests, board and committee members, community association managers, staff members, business partners, and contractors.

“Community associations increasingly are being called on to play a significant role in the way we live, learn, work, and play,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “We believe these communities as a whole—with their unique mix of cultural identities, socioeconomic backgrounds, religious beliefs, and more—represent the increasing diversity of today’s world. We believe community associations should strive to find common ground and build a lasting framework of civility in their communities especially when discussing important community issues.”

Understanding the influence of today’s community association leaders, community managers, and business partners, CAI’s College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) developed the Civility Pledge to encourage interactions in a community association to be respectful and meaningful despite differences of opinion on a particular issue, and to create an environment where residents have the opportunity to express their views openly, without unreasonable fear of judgment or reprimand.

“As attorneys representing community associations across the country, we are unified in recognizing the growing challenges facing a community resident’s ability to discuss, engage, exchange, debate, and disagree about community association issues civilly. The absence of civil discourse is impacting the ability of our community association clients to effectively govern,” says attorney Matt D. Ober, 2019 president of CCAL’s Board of Governors and a partner of Richardson | Ober law firm in California. “We believe that civility is more than just about being polite. It’s about creating a place where all residents feel safe and are urged to ask questions and share opinions, a vital part of a thriving community. We are confident that CAI’s new Civility Pledge will be an essential resource for all community associations that adopt it.”

Download and adopt the Civility Pledge.

About Community Associations Institute
Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the nearly 350,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and co-ops in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 43,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @caisocial.

About College of Community Association Lawyers
Established in 1993 by the Community Associations Institute (CAI), the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) provides a forum for experienced legal professionals working in the community association field to exchange information. Its goals include promoting high standards of professional and ethical responsibility, improving and advancing community association law and practice, and facilitating the development of educational materials and programming pertaining to legal issues. Members are lawyers who have demonstrated skill, experience, and high standards of professional and ethical conduct and are dedicated to excellence in the specialized practice of community association law. They are involved in state and federal legislative activities and prepare amicus curiae (friend-of-the-court) briefs on critical judicial cases that affect common-interest communities. CCAL provides advanced professional educational programs to its fellows and provides solutions to community association legal challenges. It is a collegial forum for the exchange and development of ideas by some of the most knowledgeable attorneys in the field.

CONTACT: Amy  Repke
Community Associations Institute 
703-970-9239
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.