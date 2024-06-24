Falls Church, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To mark the third anniversary of the Champlain Towers South tragedy in Surfside, Fla., Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority on community association governance, education, and management, continues to emphasize the vital importance of proactive maintenance measures and financial sustainability in condominiums, cooperatives, and homeowners associations.

Reflecting on the enduring lessons from this devastating event and the lives lost, CAI remains dedicated to ensuring the continued safety and resilience of community associations nationwide.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South on this day three years ago highlighted the need for preventive maintenance, financial stability, and structural integrity. In response to this event, CAI led a comprehensive effort to supply community association leaders with the necessary knowledge and tools to safeguard their communities and residents while providing legislators with sensible policy recommendations.

“We honor the memory of the victims and reiterate our commitment to promoting safety and resilience within community associations,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “The lessons learned from this devastating event underscore the critical importance of proactive measures, including regular inspections, regular maintenance, and knowledge and planning for adequate reserve funding.”

In the aftermath of the Surfside collapse, CAI has been directing initiatives to prevent similar tragedies. These efforts focus on promoting safety standards, advocating for robust legislative measures, and providing community association boards with the knowledge and tools they need to prioritize structural integrity, maintenance, and financial stability.

The Surfside collapse stressed the essential need for regular, thorough building inspections and preventative maintenance. Community association boards must prioritize structural integrity assessments and promptly address potential risks. Effective communication with residents regarding maintenance needs and safety protocols is essential to foster a culture of vigilance and responsibility.

CAI has been at the forefront of advocating for legislative changes to enhance building safety standards. The organization has worked with lawmakers to introduce and pass legislation that mandates regular inspections, transparency in maintenance records, and adequate reserve funding for necessary repairs. These measures are designed to ensure all community associations adhere to best practices in building safety and maintenance.

CAI remains dedicated to its mission of providing education, resources, and support to community associations. The organization offers a range of programs and services to help boards and managers implement best practices and stay informed about the latest safety standards and regulatory requirements. By fostering a proactive approach to building maintenance and safety, CAI aims to protect the lives and well-being of all community residents.

CONTACT: Blaine Tobin Community Associations Institute 703-970-9235 [email protected]