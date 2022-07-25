Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Passing of Board of Director, Kimberly Briscoe-Tonic

Breaking News
WALDORF, Md., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is with great sadness that Community Bank of the Chesapeake announces the passing of Kimberly C. Briscoe-Tonic, who served on the Board of Directors for the Bank and the holding company, The Community Financial Corporation.

“I am saddened to share the news of the passing of my friend and colleague, Kim Briscoe-Tonic,” said Austin J. Slater, Jr., Chairman of the Boards of Community Bank of the Chesapeake and The Community Financial Corporation. “Kim leaves a legacy of strategic businesswoman, exceptional stewardship and a passion for life that I, along with many others, have learned from and will cherish. It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to this bright lady. We will keep Kim’s family and friends in our thoughts.”

Kimberly C. Briscoe-Tonic, age 54, served as Director of the Bank since 2016 and Director of the Company since 2019. Her experience as a business owner and well-respected leader in the community added valuable expertise that will be sorely missed. Kim earned her Associate of Arts degree in Mortuary Science and was a licensed mortician. After working for over 20 years in various funeral homes in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Kim, along with her husband, Tony, opened the Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A. in 2008, which now serves locations in Waldorf and Mechanicsville, Maryland. Her connection with the local community, warm spirit and extensive knowledge led her to be a very successful businesswoman.

“Kim served our board with great commitment. Her knowledge and management experience helped provide the Bank direction and understanding of the business community,” said William Pasenelli, CEO of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Kim’s business perspective helped lead the Bank’s growth and expansion over the years. On behalf of all of us at Community Bank, Kim will be greatly missed.”

Kim is survived by her husband, Tony; daughter, Tristan; and many other family and friends. Her strong commitment to the community, contagious positivity and generous personality will be missed by many.

About Community Bank of the Chesapeake
Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.3 billion.  Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT: William Pasenelli
  Chief Executive Officer
  (240) 427-1033
  william@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b38c090-ce9e-4035-9122-03afc2f1d5a1

