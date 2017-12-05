Community Bank of the Chesapeake Sponsors 12 Organizations in 12 Days of Giving; “Like” Our Post to Give More

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Bank of the Chesapeake has taken to social media to raise awareness of 12 deserving local organizations that do inspiring things for the community. The Bank will feature one per day over a 12-day period, December 6 – 17, on its Facebook page. Every time a user “Likes” the Bank’s post, the Bank will donate $1 (up to 150 likes) to the particular organization being featured. In addition, the Bank is donating a base amount of $350 to each group, for a total amount of up to $500 given to each cause.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a6cd2c1-94a6-4d50-a25b-04a29a75c323

“We’re excited to sponsor another year of 12 Days of Giving, with 12 different organizations that help make our community a better place to live,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President and Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “These charitable organizations give so much to the community and we hope everyone will join us in helping support them.”

The selected organizations promote a wide array of causes, from feeding and providing shelter for those in need, to animal welfare, the environment and health care.

The 12 organizations chosen for Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 12 Days of Giving include, American Chestnut Land Trust, Bello Machre, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, Children’s Aid Society, Dawkins’ Dreams, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Greenwell Foundation, Health Share of St. Mary’s, Humane Society of Calvert County, Lifestyles, Inc., Pathways and United Way of Charles County.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.25 billion. Through its 11 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT:

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

[email protected]