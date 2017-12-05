Breaking News
Home / Top News / Community Bank of the Chesapeake Sponsors 12 Organizations in 12 Days of Giving; “Like” Our Post to Give More

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Sponsors 12 Organizations in 12 Days of Giving; “Like” Our Post to Give More

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Bank of the Chesapeake has taken to social media to raise awareness of 12 deserving local organizations that do inspiring things for the community. The Bank will feature one per day over a 12-day period, December 6 – 17, on its Facebook page. Every time a user “Likes” the Bank’s post, the Bank will donate $1 (up to 150 likes) to the particular organization being featured. In addition, the Bank is donating a base amount of $350 to each group, for a total amount of up to $500 given to each cause.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a6cd2c1-94a6-4d50-a25b-04a29a75c323

“We’re excited to sponsor another year of 12 Days of Giving, with 12 different organizations that help make our community a better place to live,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President and Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.  “These charitable organizations give so much to the community and we hope everyone will join us in helping support them.”

The selected organizations promote a wide array of causes, from feeding and providing shelter for those in need, to animal welfare, the environment and health care.

The 12 organizations chosen for Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 12 Days of Giving include, American Chestnut Land Trust, Bello Machre, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, Children’s Aid Society, Dawkins’ Dreams, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Greenwell Foundation, Health Share of St. Mary’s, Humane Society of Calvert County, Lifestyles, Inc., Pathways and United Way of Charles County.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.25 billion.  Through its 11 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

CONTACT:
Diane Hicks
Vice President
Director of Marketing
(240) 427-1047
[email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.