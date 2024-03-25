SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2024 When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464 1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/OXrxVp7w7PM

Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of first quarter 2024 results. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The company’s results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on April 23, 2024 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cbna.com.

The call will also be archived on the company’s website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Bank System, Inc.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with total assets of $15.6 billion focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefits services, insurance services and wealth management. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions and operates more than 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management operating unit. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 100 U.S. insurance agency. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

For further information contact:

Joseph Sutaris,

E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

(315) 445-7396