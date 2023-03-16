Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 22nd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3JF97Dj
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.
“We are pleased to host the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference to provide a platform and helpful resource for our OTCQX banks,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Regional and community banks trading on OTCQX will have the opportunity to discuss their strategies and industry perspectives at a critical time for investors. We thank Performance Trust Capital Partners for their keynote presentation for this signature event.”
March 22ND
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:15 AM
|“Revelation – You Can’t Dictate Valuation, but You Can Control Components”
Keynote Presentation from Performance Trust Capital Partners
Matthew Forgotson, Director, Client Insight & Analytics
|10:00 AM
|Oakworth Capital Inc.
|OTCQX: OAKC
|10:30 AM
|First Resource Bancorp Inc.
|OTCQX: FRSB
|11:00 AM
|Kish Bancorp. Inc.
|OTCQX: KISB
|11:30 AM
|Endeavor Bancorp
|OTCQX: EDVR
|12:00 PM
|United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc.
|OTCQX: UBAB
|12:30 PM
|Bank of San Francisco
|OTCQX: BSFO
|1:00 PM
|Pacific Financial Corp.
|OTCQX: PFLC
|1:30 PM
|Alpine Banks of Colorado
|OTCQX: ALPIB
|2:00 PM
|GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
|OTCQX: GBFH
|2:30 PM
|Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.
|OTCQB: LFGP
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
