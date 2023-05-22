Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/45fvhor

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are pleased to host the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference on May 25. The event will provide an opportunity for OTCQX and Nasdaq-listed Banks to convene and seamlessly engage with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Janney Montgomery Scott for their support as a sponsor and keynote presenter at this event.”

May 25th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9: 00 AM Keynote Presentation: Short Term Challenges for the Industry, Long Term Opportunities for Investors

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC 9:30 AM BayFirst Financial Corp. NASDAQ: BAFN 10:00 AM Community First Bancorporation OTCQX: CFOK 10:30 AM Consumers Bancorp, Inc. OTCQX: CBKM 11:00 AM White River Bancshares Co. OTCQX: WRIV 11:30 AM Summit State Bank NASDAQ: SSBI 12:00 PM Citba Financial Corp OTCQX: CBAF

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

