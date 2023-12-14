Film.io grants exclusive early access to more fans and creators drawn to the unique projects garnering unprecedented fan support on the platform

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Film.io, the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, today announced it is granting early access to the influx of creators, fans and influencers joining the platform’s waitlist. The vast fan support and engagement of trending film and TV projects on the platform like ‘Chickenship’ created by Emmy Award-winning comedian Craig Shoemaker and world-renowned animator David Feiss, and ‘Saurus City’ written and directed by Nate Smith starring Dennis Quaid, Ron Perlman, Emma Roberts, Julia Ormond and Tim Meadows, has drawn more fans wanting to collaborate and gain the opportunity to not only peek behind but meaningfully participate in an otherwise closed-off industry. Fans and creators who have signed up to the waitlist before launching to the public will be granted exclusive early access to the platform.

The platform introduces new opportunities for film investors and producers to scout diverse projects that have an engaged fanbase and commercial viability using Film.io’s proprietary Go Score™. This next wave of users gaining access to the platform can participate in contests, receive rewards and earn FAN Tokens to greenlight the projects and filmmakers they support. Film.io recently wrapped its most recent Creator Contest, awarding $10,000 in film funds to a democratically, fan-selected project. In addition to opportunities for creators to earn film funds, fans and creators joining the platform before the main launch will receive exclusive FAN Token rewards representing a unit of governance power in this new Hollywood.

“The filmmaking industry is changing rapidly and Film.io is already helping to catalyze a more equitable Hollywood during its Early Access phase. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but Film.io’s decentralized filmmaking technology is at the forefront of pioneering a new Hollywood where creators, fans, and film investors can more closely collaborate to shape the industry in a meaningful way,” said Ian LeWinter, Co-Creator of Film.io and the President at Ingredient X. “We’re excited to see the ecosystem onboarding more fans, creators, and film and TV projects onto the platform to grow the community and shine a light on new, unique, and diverse projects fans actually want to see.”

Fans can explore Creator projects and receive exclusive updates on their favorite films and TV shows such as behind-the-scenes photos, teasers, trailers, artwork reveals and more, and are encouraged to stake FAN Tokens, helping their favorite project move through the Film.io ranks. Staked FAN Tokens act as a vote, awarding reputation to the fan while allowing a project to move through the Film.io ecosystem, increasing the project’s Go Score™.

The Go Score™—a project’s success fingerprint represents aggregate totals from fan collaboration with token stakes, project reviews, project shares and a host of other in-platform gamified engagements engineered to better predict a project’s success. As a project’s Go Score increases, it moves the project through Film.io’s ecosystem, bringing it closer to unlocking opportunities like production, funding, distribution, and other filmmaking tools, while gaining market validation and building a fanbase.

The more tokens a user stakes, the more tokens—and governance power—they will earn on the platform. Creators joining the platform will use FAN Tokens to join and participate in the Film.io DAO, allowing them to submit their film or TV projects as “proposals”, while asking fans to show their support for their projects by staking their tokens.

About Film.io

Film.io is the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans. Film.io leverages blockchain technology and fan collaboration to provide filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding and distributing their projects.

Film.io liberates film and TV creators and replaces centralized power with collaboration and inclusivity. Film.io’s platform allows creators to submit projects as proposals, build audiences and receive market validation, expanding access to funding and licensing. It empowers fans to vote on film and TV projects by staking Film.io’s native FAN Token to projects they support and allows film investors, studios and streamers to scout market-validated projects with pre-developed audiences and analytics. FAN Tokens are the governance and platform token used to join and participate in the DAO as well as other platform activities.

Film.io is owned by the Global Creativity Foundation and was originally created by Ingredient X, a film and software development studio specializing in blockchain, DeFi and NFT technologies. Ingredient X leverages the power of the fully decentralized Film.io ecosystem to produce original Film, TV and NFT projects, including the critically acclaimed Star Wars autobiographical coming-of-age comedy, “5-25-77”, the film “Crypto” starring Alexis Bledel, Luke Hemsworth, and Kurt Russell, Blood Window Award NFT digital collectibles of 15 original pieces created by famed artist Flavio Greco Paglia — recognized worldwide for his mind-bending illustrations within the science fiction and horror genre, and “Landmarks Live In Concert”, a hybrid travelog and music documentary series hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, featuring renowned musicians such as K.D. Lang, Alicia Keys and Foo Fighters.

