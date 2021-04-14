Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO WEBCAST FIRST QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO WEBCAST FIRST QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its first quarter 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

-END-

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:  Kevin J. Hammons
                               President and Chief Financial Officer
                               615-465-7000
                               or
                               Ross W. Comeaux
                               Vice President – Investor Relations
                               615-465-7012

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.