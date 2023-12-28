Associa Team Members Make Christmas Possible For Kids In Need Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services participated in their local Angel Tree program for the 11th consecutive year. Their team members ensured that 52 kids had a present under their tree on Christmas morning.

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Associa Select Community Services (SCS), two leading providers of community management services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas, recently joined forces to help make it a holiday to remember for local kids in need. Company team members sponsored a total of 52 Angel Tree children who received bikes, clothing, coats, shoes and toys. Thanks to their generosity, these kids will experience the joy of waking up to find a gift under their tree on Christmas morning. It is the 11th year in which CMC and SCS team members have participated in the Angel Tree program.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 [email protected]