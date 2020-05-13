Community Management Corporation Client Community Raises Over $33,400 for Local Food Pantry

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Chantilly, VA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that one of its premier clients, Regency at Dominion Valley, has collected over $33,400 in donations to fight hunger during the COVID-19 health crisis. 

Continuing its mission to “Believe, Commit and Serve,” Regency Women’s Club (RWC) volunteers collected donations from Regency residents to give to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Haymarket Regional Food Pantry serves community members who struggle to feed their families, and with the current pandemic evolving, the number of people assisted has doubled over the last several weeks.  

To help raise awareness about the food drive, the Associa CMC team and Regency board of directors sent an eblast to residents, alerting them to the donation collection. With the dedication of RWC volunteers, donations were collected from over 358 homes in the community and over 100 masks were distributed to residents.  

“We’re proud to see Regency residents mobilize to make a positive impact on the entire community,” said John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Associa CMC has been steadfast in taking care of our residents and communities during the COVID-19 health crisis, and we are proud of the way our residents are doing the same to aid other struggling community members during this time.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. 

