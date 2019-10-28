Community Oncology Alliance Payer Exchange Summit Explores Strategies for Improving Value in Cancer Care

Stakeholders Meet for 10th National COA Payer Summit to Share Updates and Strategies for Cancer System Reform

COA Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform

Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stakeholders from across the cancer care system are coming together outside of Washington, D.C. today for the 10th national Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform.

The COA Payer Summit series is a unique, two-day gathering of more than 200 cancer stakeholders who come together to share their experiences in efforts to advance oncology payment reform, increase value, and improve the patient experience in the United States’ cancer care system.

The diverse list of attendees at the COA Payer Summit includes cancer care providers, insurers, national and regional employers, employer health groups, policy makers, and industry leaders. All attendees are, or have been, involved in payment and delivery reform projects and together represent nearly every major oncology-focused project in the country.

“The way we currently pay for cancer care is not sustainable for patients, practices, and our country,” said Michael Diaz, MD a practicing medical oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and COA president. “We have a world-class cancer system, but patients need to be able to access and afford it. The COA Payer Summit brings together providers and payers to continue the work towards a future where every American can do that.”

The agenda for the 2019 COA Payer Summit features speakers and panel discussions on the Oncology Care Model (OCM); COA’s proposed OCM 2.0; the Oncology Medical Home (OMH); innovation in Federal health programs; the employer perspective and ongoing employer-driven cancer care projects; how business health coalitions are focusing on cancer care; and manufacturers’ perspectives on value-based payments.

The COA Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform agenda and presentations will be available at CommunityOncology.org.

The COA Payer Summit is an invitation-only, two-day meeting that enables networking and idea sharing to provide patients with high-quality, high-value, and personalized cancer care. The small scale, personal nature of the Summit allows attendees to have in-depth discussions on pilot projects, exchange ideas, and learn from each other about how to craft viable, truly patient-centric solutions to pressing cancer system needs.

The COA Payer Summit is part of a continued commitment to leading oncology payment reform, enhancing the quality and experience of patients with cancer, and making care more cost-effective and affordable. Since the first COA Payer Summit in 2014, numerous oncology payment reform initiatives first discussed at the Summits have become a reality in both the Medicare and private sectors, as well as in markets across the country.

Community oncology practices have been at the forefront of efforts to continuously improve the nation’s cancer care system for more than 20 years. This has included new and novel payment reform options and contracts, consulting with Congressional committees and Federal health agencies, as well as collaborating directly with private payers, self-insured employers, benefits consultants, manufacturers, and other cancer stakeholders. COA maintains standing committees focused on payment reform and other future-thinking initiatives and has developed specific measures of cancer care quality, value, and patient satisfaction.

Slides, the agenda, and coverage of the COA Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform agenda will soon be available at CommunityOncology.org.

The next COA Payer Exchange Summit will be held during the 2020 Community Oncology Conference taking place April 23-24, 2020 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The Conference theme is “Focus on the Future of Cancer Care.” Registration and a full conference agenda will soon be available at www.COAConference.org.

# # #

About the Community Oncology Alliance: The majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community oncology setting. Keeping patients close to their homes, families, and support networks lessens the impact of this devastating disease. Community oncology practices do this while delivering high-quality, cutting-edge cancer care at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) advocates for community oncology and smart public policy that ensures the community cancer care system remains healthy and able to provide all Americans with access to local, quality, affordable cancer care. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org.

Attachment

PES_Symbol_Logo

CONTACT: Nicolas Ferreyros Community Oncology Alliance 2027298147 [email protected]