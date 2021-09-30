Community Volunteers Transform Burntwood Home via the YES We Care Program

Breaking News
Denver, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volunteers in the Burntwood community near Oklahoma City came together to renovate the home of a 15-year resident.

A team of YES Community employees and vendors dedicated time to enhance the home’s exterior and vastly improved landscaping at the home of 70-year-old Dan Johnson. “It feels like a dream, waking up in a new home,” said Dan. 

“It is never too late to make a difference in our resident’s homes. This is definitely my favorite part of working at YES”, said Alyssa Ward, Community Manager at Burntwood.  “Dan definitely did his part to clean up his shed, lot, and home throughout this whole process! Even hanging up new blinds on the inside as we were painting the outside. He feels so much better and relieved to have a fresh start!”

This Hug-A-Home was completed with the assistance of the following local vendors:

  • Aguirre Services LLC.
  • Yobanny Ranfari
  • Circle V Services Inc.

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents that are unable to financially and/or physically update their homes by providing funding and allocating YES team member volunteer time to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $370,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations supporting YES Communities. 

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019.  

