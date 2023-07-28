GOLETA, Calif., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the Company reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable August 31, 2023, to common shareholders of record on August 12, 2023.

“Our second quarter 2023 and year to date results highlight a bolstered balance sheet and display a strong level of capital in what has been a challenging six months for the banking industry,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Operating results for the second quarter of 2023 reflect lower net interest income, which was impacted by higher deposit costs that were partially offset by higher asset yields due to loan repricing and new loan growth. We continue to focus on funding our balance sheet primarily through core deposits. At the same time, we are well positioned to capitalize on new market opportunities as they may arise, as we continue to navigate through the volatility and uncertainty in the banking industry and the overall economic environment.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in first quarter 2023, and $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in second quarter 2022.

Net interest income was $10.7 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $11.0 million in first quarter 2023, and $11.0 million in second quarter 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 4.25% in first quarter 2023, and 4.01% in second quarter 2022.

Return on average assets was 0.77% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 0.92% in first quarter 2023, and 0.93% in second quarter 2022.

Return on average common equity was 7.47% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 8.84% in first quarter 2023, and 9.92% in second quarter 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $12,000 for second quarter 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $722,000 for first quarter 2023, and a provision for loan losses of $252,000 for second quarter 2022.

The ACL was 1.30% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2023 and at March 31, 2023, and 1.22% at June 30, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans decreased to $974,000 at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.6 million at March 31, 2023, and increased compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022.

Total loans increased $4.8 million to $956.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $951.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.6 million compared to $912.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $9.1 million during the quarter to $911.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $920.8 million at March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $9.7 million to $195.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $205.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The Bank’s uninsured or uncollateralized deposits totaled approximately 18% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, and 22% at March 31, 2023.

Available borrowing capacity from FHLB and FRB was $172.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million to $113.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $112.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $6.8 million compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Book value per common share increased to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.77 at March 31, 2023, and $12.25 at June 30, 2022.

The Bank’s capital position remains well-capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio* of 10.39% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.46% at March 31, 2023, and 9.30% at June 30, 2022.

* Capital Ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement

Total interest income increased $1.1 million in the second quarter 2023 to $14.7 million, compared to $13.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased by $3.0 million compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $672,000 to $13.2 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased $458,000 to $1.6 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to increased average interest-earning deposit balances and higher yields due to increased market rates. Total interest expenses for the quarter increased $1.4 million to $4.0 million compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances and higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The increase in deposit expense was largely due to deposit mix changes during the quarter. Net interest income decreased to $10.7 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $11.0 million in both the preceding quarter and in second quarter 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income remained unchanged from the first six months of 2022 at $21.7 million.

Net interest margin was 3.99% for second quarter 2023, a twenty-six basis point decrease compared to first quarter 2023, and a two- basis point decrease compared to second quarter 2022. The yield on loans for the second quarter 2023 increased twenty-two basis points to 5.54%, compared to 5.32% for first quarter 2023, resulting from increased loan rates on new originations, loan prepayment revenue and the impact of higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased forty-seven basis-points to 4.88% for the second quarter 2023 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and money market deposits due to increases in the federal funds rate. The yield on investment securities increased seventy-seven basis points to 5.26% during the quarter due to higher rates earned on investments from variable rate securities and short-term investments in US Treasury securities. The cost of funds for the second quarter increased fifty-six basis-points to 1.65%, compared to 1.09% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in the portfolio mix, primarily due to the impact from wholesale funding taken during the first quarter in response to events in the banking industry. Net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter 2023, a two basis-point decrease compared to the second quarter 2022. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.47% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 4.26% in the second quarter 2022. The increase was due to a sixty-two-basis point increase in loan yields due to increased average balances and increased rates on new originations due to higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased to 4.88% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 0.81% in the second quarter of 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and money market deposits due to increases in the federal funds rate. The increase in earning assets was offset by an increase in total cost of funds. The cost of funds increased to 1.65% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 0.28% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to increased rates paid on interest-bearing demand accounts and increased balances and rates on time deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased seventy-seven basis-points to 2.21%, compared to 1.44% in the previous quarter. The increase was due to higher average balances and costs for time deposits. During the first six months of 2023, the net interest margin increased nineteen basis points to 4.12%, compared to the first six months of 2022. The increase is due to higher average balances and yields from loans, higher yields on federal funds and interest-earning deposits partially offset by higher average balances and costs from time deposits and higher costs from interest-bearing deposits.

Non-interest income for the second quarter 2023 increased $384,000 to $1.1 million compared to $762,000 in first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other income that included a $255,000 gain from the sale of the Bank’s one OREO property. Other loan fees were $286,000 for the second quarter 2023 compared to $169,000 in first quarter 2023. Gain on sale of loans increased $26,000 to $56,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared to $30,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of higher sales during the quarter. Total non-interest income decreased $434,000 to $1.9 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $253,000 decrease in other non-interest income, $110,000 in lower gain on loan sales and $211,000 less in loan and document processing fees. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily caused by a $550,000 BOLI policy payout in the first six months of 2022 and a $53,000 increase in loan servicing revenue partially offset by a $150,000 net increase in OFA and OREO gains.

Non-interest expenses increased $20,000 to $8.9 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $8.8 million in first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $94,000 increase in FDIC assessment rates, and a $72,000 increase in advertising and marketing costs. The increases were partially offset by lower professional fees of $68,000 due to less consulting expense during the quarter and lower stock-based compensation expense of $172,000. In the first six months of 2023, non-interest expense was $17.7 million, compared to $15.1 million in the first six months of 2022. The increase over the six-month period in the prior year was due to a $655,000 increase in salaries and benefits due to merit increases and wage competition, a $736,000 increase in professional services and a $631,000 increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses is primarily related to $992,000 collection and legal expense recovery in the first six months of 2022 and an $87,000 net increase in costs for dues and subscriptions partially offset by $476,000 less in OFA and OREO expense.

Income tax expense decreased $340,000 to $876,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The prior quarter included a one-time deferred tax expense adjustment of $158,000. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.2% compared to 33.0% in the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $36.2 million, or 3.1%, to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $24.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to $1.11 billion, at June 30, 2022. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $37.6 million to $128.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $166.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $28.8 million compared to $99.9 million at June 30, 2022. Total investment securities were $17.2 million at quarter end, compared to $18.2 million in the prior quarter.

Total loans increased $4.8 million, or 0.5%, to $956.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $951.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.6 million, or 4.8%, compared to $912.7 million at June 30, 2022. Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) increased $4.3 million during the quarter to $559.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $555.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.2 million compared to $516.5 million at June 30, 2022. Manufactured housing loans increased $5.8 million during the quarter to $321.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $315.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $15.4 million compared to $305.7 million at June 30, 2022. Commercial loans decreased $6.4 million during the quarter to $56.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $62.5 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $11.6 million compared to $67.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Other assets decreased $2.5 million to $40 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $42.1 million on March 31, 2023 and decreased $2.7 million compared to $42.2 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to the sale of the $2.3 million OREO property in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits decreased $9.1 million to $911.7 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $920.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $17.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to $894.7 million at June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $195.6 million at June 30, 2023, a $9.7 million decrease compared to $205.3 million at March 31, 2023, and a $41.1 million decrease compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $22.8 million to $460.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $437.8 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $15.3 million compared to $475.9 million at June 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $19.8 million during the quarter to $237.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $256.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $80.5 million compared to $156.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Total borrowings decreased $25.0 million to $90.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $115.0 million at March 31, 2023, and were unchanged compared to June 30, 2022. The decrease during the quarter was due to a $15 million decrease in FHLB overnight advances and repaying $10 million in balances drawn against the Company’s line of credit.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $113.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $112.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $107.1 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share increased to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.77 at March 31, 2023, and $12.25 at June 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit loss expense of $722,000 in first quarter 2023, and a provision expense of $252,000 in second quarter 2022. The total allowance for credit losses was $12.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were down $2.8 million to $1.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $974,000 as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $379,000 at June 30, 2022. Of the $974,000 of net non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023, $748,000 were manufactured housing loans, $144,000 were single family loans and $82,000 were agriculture loans.

There was $65,000 in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023 and at June 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the second quarter of 2023, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank (by assets) serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, including, but not limited to, the following: deterioration in the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continued high inflation,, disruptions in credit and capital markets and government policies that could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity, the impact of recent bank failures and other adverse developments to financial institutions and the general reaction by bank customers and by investors in the capital markets regarding the stability and ability of banks to meet ongoing liquidity demands, weather, natural disasters, and climate change; increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, including those involving real estate, reduction in the value of our investment securities, risks from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, including any requirement to increase capital levels imposed by law or regulation; United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000’s, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,801 $ 1,533 $ 1,379 $ 2,361 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 128,754 166,342 63,311 99,915 Investment securities 17,241 18,225 29,470 60,513 Loans: Commercial 56,047 62,477 74,929 67,681 Commercial real estate 559,677 555,339 545,317 516,514 SBA 6,324 6,418 6,855 7,922 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 225 684 1,773 2,920 Manufactured housing 321,127 315,326 315,825 305,749 Single family real estate 10,529 9,582 8,678 9,038 HELOC 2,556 2,557 2,613 3,380 Other (1) (235 ) (890 ) (648 ) (532 ) Total loans 956,250 951,493 955,342 912,672 Loans, net Held for sale 19,126 21,045 21,033 23,124 Held for investment 937,124 930,448 934,309 889,548 Less: Allowance for credit losses (12,148 ) (12,065 ) (10,765 ) (10,866 ) Net held for investment 924,976 918,383 923,544 878,682 NET LOANS 944,102 939,428 944,577 901,806 Other assets 39,532 42,055 52,765 42,233 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,131,430 $ 1,167,583 $ 1,091,502 $ 1,106,828 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 195,612 $ 205,324 $ 216,494 $ 236,696 Interest-bearing demand 460,597 437,770 428,173 475,869 Savings 18,548 20,929 23,490 25,626 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 10,328 6,268 6,693 8,688 Other certificates of deposit 226,639 250,513 200,234 147,785 Total deposits 911,724 920,804 875,084 894,664 Other borrowings 90,000 115,000 90,000 90,000 Other liabilities 15,765 18,990 13,768 15,022 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,017,489 1,054,794 978,852 999,686 Stockholders’ equity 113,941 112,789 112,650 107,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,131,430 $ 1,167,583 $ 1,091,502 $ 1,106,828 Common shares outstanding 8,849 8,835 8,798 8,744 Book value per common share $ 12.88 $ 12.77 $ 12.80 $ 12.25 (1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000’s, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,161 $ 12,489 $ 12,467 $ 11,867 $ 11,129 Investment securities and other 1,554 1,096 811 787 577 Total interest income 14,715 13,585 13,278 12,654 11,706 Deposits 3,751 2,277 913 528 500 Other borrowings 247 278 224 203 196 Total interest expense 3,998 2,555 1,137 731 696 Net interest income 10,717 11,030 12,141 11,923 11,010 Provision for credit losses 12 (722 ) (461 ) 298 252 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,705 11,752 12,602 11,625 10,758 Non-interest income Other loan fees 286 169 246 292 377 Gains from loan sales, net 56 30 12 49 136 Document processing fees 102 78 85 114 122 Service charges 167 154 143 114 93 Other 535 331 278 303 323 Total non-interest income 1,146 762 764 872 1,051 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,228 5,202 4,821 4,752 4,910 Occupancy, net 1,135 1,098 1,116 1,046 1,021 Professional services 851 919 1,236 653 635 Data processing 377 349 346 302 307 Depreciation 183 180 176 173 179 FDIC assessment 276 182 111 131 164 Advertising and marketing 282 210 234 196 233 Stock-based compensation 74 246 32 71 94 Other 448 448 507 286 569 Total non-interest expenses 8,854 8,834 8,579 7,610 8,112 Income before provision for income taxes 2,997 3,680 4,787 4,887 3,697 Provision for income taxes 876 1,216 1,411 1,409 1,062 Net income $ 2,121 $ 2,464 $ 3,376 $ 3,478 $ 2,635 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.30

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000’s, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,161 $ 11,129 $ 25,650 $ 22,323 Investment securities and other 1,554 577 2,650 883 Total interest income 14,715 11,706 28,300 23,206 Deposits 3,751 500 6,028 1,070 Other borrowings 247 196 525 390 Total interest expense 3,998 696 6,553 1,460 Net interest income 10,717 11,010 21,747 21,746 Provision for credit losses 12 252 (710 ) (32 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,705 10,758 22,457 21,778 Non-interest income Other loan fees 286 377 455 623 Gains from loan sales, net 56 136 86 196 Document processing fees 102 122 180 223 Service charges 167 93 321 181 Other 535 323 866 1,119 Total non-interest income 1,146 1,051 1,908 2,342 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,228 4,910 10,430 9,775 Occupancy, net 1,135 1,021 2,233 2,018 Professional services 851 635 1,770 1,034 Data processing 377 307 726 617 Depreciation 183 179 363 362 FDIC assessment 276 164 458 335 Advertising and marketing 282 233 492 491 Stock-based compensation 74 94 320 186 Other 448 569 896 265 Total non-interest expenses 8,854 8,112 17,688 15,083 Income before provision for income taxes 2,997 3,697 6,677 9,037 Provision for income taxes 876 1,062 2,092 2,442 Net income $ 2,121 $ 2,635 $ 4,585 $ 6,595 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.52 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.74

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (unaudited) (in 000’s) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 100,860 $ 1,226 4.88 % $ 73,179 $ 795 4.41 % $ 149,710 $ 302 0.81 % Investment securities 25,002 328 5.26 % 27,213 301 4.49 % 45,243 275 2.44 % Loans (1) 952,694 13,161 5.54 % 952,192 12,489 5.32 % 907,088 11,129 4.92 % Total earnings assets 1,078,556 14,715 5.47 % 1,052,584 13,585 5.23 % 1,102,041 11,706 4.26 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 2,021 1,976 2,193 Allowance for credit losses (12,015 ) (12,479 ) (10,765 ) Other assets 36,747 38,716 37,435 Total assets $ 1,105,309 $ 1,080,797 $ 1,130,904 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 398,061 $ 1,826 1.84 % $ 417,662 $ 1,298 1.26 % $ 495,821 $ 273 0.22 % Savings deposits 19,476 12 0.25 % 23,230 12 0.21 % 25,402 16 0.25 % Time deposits 262,182 1,913 2.93 % 200,875 967 1.95 % 164,687 211 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 679,719 3,751 2.21 % 641,767 2,277 1.44 % 685,910 500 0.29 % Other borrowings 93,571 247 1.06 % 96,333 278 1.17 % 90,000 196 0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 773,290 $ 3,998 2.07 % $ 738,100 $ 2,555 1.40 % $ 775,910 $ 696 0.36 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 201,536 211,940 232,849 Other liabilities 16,626 17,766 15,646 Stockholders’ equity 113,857 112,991 106,499 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,105,309 $ 1,080,797 $ 1,130,904 Net interest income and margin $ 10,717 3.99 % $ 11,030 4.25 % $ 11,010 4.01 % Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.83 % 3.90 % Cost of total deposits 1.71 % 1.08 % 0.22 % Cost of funds 1.65 % 1.09 % 0.28 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (unaudited) (in 000’s) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 87,096 $ 2,021 4.68 % $ 177,607 $ 411 0.47 % Investment securities 26,102 629 4.86 % 36,121 472 2.64 % Loans (1) 952,444 25,650 5.43 % 900,849 22,323 5.00 % Total earnings assets 1,065,642 28,300 5.36 % 1,114,577 23,206 4.20 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 1,998 2,177 Allowance for credit losses (12,246 ) (10,691 ) Other assets 37,727 38,282 Total assets $ 1,093,121 $ 1,144,345 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 407,807 $ 3,123 1.55 % $ 507,572 $ 592 0.24 % Savings deposits 21,343 25 0.24 % 24,670 33 0.27 % Time deposits 231,698 2,880 2.51 % 170,038 445 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 660,848 6,028 1.84 % 702,280 1,070 0.31 % Other borrowings 94,945 525 1.12 % 90,000 390 0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 755,793 $ 6,553 1.75 % $ 792,280 $ 1,460 0.37 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 206,709 230,428 Other liabilities 17,193 16,638 Stockholders’ equity 113,426 104,999 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,093,121 $ 1,144,345 Net interest income and margin $ 21,747 4.12 % $ 21,746 3.93 % Net interest spread 3.61 % 3.83 % Cost of total deposits $ 21,747 1.40 % $ 21,746 0.23 % Cost of funds 1.37 % 0.29 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Return on average common equity 7.47 % 8.84 % 9.92 % 8.15 % 12.67 % Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.85 % 1.16 % Efficiency ratio 74.64 % 73.94 % 67.26 % 74.77 % 62.62 % Net interest margin 3.99 % 4.25 % 4.01 % 4.12 % 3.93 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 Average assets $ 1,105,309 $ 1,080,797 $ 1,130,904 $ 1,093,121 $ 1,144,345 Average earning assets 1,078,556 1,052,584 1,102,041 1,065,642 1,114,577 Average total loans 952,694 952,192 907,088 952,444 900,849 Average deposits 881,255 853,707 918,759 867,557 932,708 Average common equity 113,857 112,991 106,499 113,426 104,999 EQUITY ANALYSIS June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total common equity $ 113,941 $ 112,789 $ 107,142 Common stock outstanding 8,849 8,835 8,744 Book value per common share $ 12.88 $ 12.77 $ 12.25 ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans, net $ 974 $ 1,592 $ 379 Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.04 % Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 65 $ 2,250 $ 2,250 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 1,039 $ 3,842 $ 2,629 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.09 % 0.33 % 0.24 % Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (98 ) $ (96 ) $ (66 ) Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) Allowance for credit losses $ 12,148 $ 12,065 $ 10,866 Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 427 400 94 Total allowance for credit losses $ 12,575 $ 12,465 $ 10,960 Allowance for credit losses/total loans held for investment 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans, net 1247.23 % 757.85 % 2867.02 % Community West Bank * Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.39 % 10.46 % 9.30 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.91 % 11.82 % 11.07 % Total capital ratio 13.09 % 13.00 % 12.23 % INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Yield on total loans 5.54 % 5.32 % 4.92 % Yield on investments 5.26 % 4.49 % 2.44 % Yield on interest earning deposits 4.88 % 4.41 % 0.81 % Yield on earning assets 5.47 % 5.23 % 4.26 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.21 % 1.44 % 0.29 % Cost of total deposits 1.71 % 1.08 % 0.22 % Cost of borrowings 1.06 % 1.17 % 0.87 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.07 % 1.40 % 0.36 % Cost of funds 1.65 % 1.09 % 0.28 % * Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.



