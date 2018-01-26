Breaking News
Home / Top News / Compagnie Financière Tradition: Results 4th quarter 2017

Compagnie Financière Tradition: Results 4th quarter 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Press Release
Lausanne, 26 January 2018
 4th quarter: Increase of reported revenue by 4.1%1) 
and adjusted2) revenue by 4.4%
 
In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 201.7m compared with CHF 190.7m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 4.1%. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 219.8m against CHF 207.6m in 2016, up 4.4% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 17.5%.

The Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 802.5m for the year, compared with CHF 803.4m in 2016, a decrease of 0.1% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 1.2% compared to last year.

For the year, the Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 873.5m compared with CHF 870.1m in 2016, an increase of 1.8%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.9% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 23.1%.

1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated

2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures (“Adjusted”)
About TRADITION  

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS  
Patrick Combes, President 
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA 
+41 (0)21 343 52 22 
[email protected] 		Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
[email protected]
   

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbf2510d-7c8a-4a6b-98c6-61aa896c42ed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.