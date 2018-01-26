Compagnie Financière Tradition: Results 4th quarter 2017

| Press Release
| Lausanne, 26 January 2018
| 4th quarter: Increase of reported revenue by 4.1%1)
and adjusted2) revenue by 4.4%
| In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 201.7m compared with CHF 190.7m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 4.1%. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 219.8m against CHF 207.6m in 2016, up 4.4% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 17.5%.
The Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 802.5m for the year, compared with CHF 803.4m in 2016, a decrease of 0.1% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 1.2% compared to last year.
For the year, the Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 873.5m compared with CHF 870.1m in 2016, an increase of 1.8%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.9% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 23.1%.
1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated
2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures (“Adjusted”)
|About TRADITION
|
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
|MEDIA CONTACTS
| Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
[email protected]
| Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
[email protected]
