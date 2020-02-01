Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China

Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 250 people and infected thousands could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights.
